OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Thursday has introduced Garmin Connect+, a premium subscription plan within the Garmin Connect app, offering AI-powered insights, expert training guidance, expanded LiveTrack features, and exclusive challenges. All existing features in Garmin Connect remain free.Garmin Connect+ offers a range of premium features designed to enhance user experience. AI-powered Active Intelligence provides personalized insights based on health and activity data, continuously adapting over time.The Performance Dashboard allows users to track their training progress through customizable charts. Live Activity Tracking enables real-time monitoring of heart rate, pace, and workout data on a connected smartphone.For those following Garmin Run and Cycling plans, Training Guidance offers expert coaching content. The Expanded LiveTrack feature lets users share activity updates with selected contacts, while Social Features include unique profile frames and badge challenges to boost motivation.Garmin Connect+ offers a 30-day free trial, followed by monthly - $6.99 or annual - $69.99 subscription options. More details are available on the Garmin Connect+ webpage.GRMN is currently trading at $216.63 or 0.09% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX