JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release March data for Tokyo-area inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, overall Tokyo inflation was up 2.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.2 percent.Thailand will release February figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.7 percent on year following the 0.85 percent drop in January.Finally, the markets in Indonesia will be closed on Friday for Saka New Year; they then remain off until April 8 for Eid-ul-Fitr.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX