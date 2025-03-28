ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) Thursday has expanded its industrial application ecosystem by introducing six new Industry 4.0 applications on its MX Industrial Edge - MXIE platform.These applications, developed in collaboration with Bosch Rexroth, Ipsotek, Nozomi Networks, Prosys OPC, SmartCone, and SwitchON, enhance automation, efficiency, safety, security, and sustainability in asset-intensive industries like ports, mining, and manufacturing.The new applications leverage machine automation, AI-powered quality inspection, video analytics, environmental monitoring, and cybersecurity to optimize industrial processes. Key solutions include Bosch Rexroth's ctrlX OS for machine control, SwitchON's AI-powered defect detection, Ipsotek's video analytics for worker safety, and Nozomi Networks' cybersecurity platform for OT and IoT environments.By integrating these applications, enterprises can harness real-time operational insights, streamline processes, and enhance workplace safety while ensuring regulatory compliance. Nokia's commitment to an open and interoperable industrial edge ecosystem aims to accelerate digital transformation across industries.Thursday, NOK closed at $5.20, down 1.14%, and is currently trading after hours at $5.22, up 0.29% on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX