ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) Thursday has launched the DAC Marketplace, a platform offering industrial enterprise solutions, including Nokia and third-party devices, applications, and services.Seven new merchants-Accton Technology Corporation, Aprecomm, EPS Global, Etra Telecom, Exloc, InfiniG, and RugGear-have joined the marketplace, expanding its range of Industry 4.0 solutions.The DAC Marketplace simplifies access to digitalization tools by ensuring compliance with local regulations and streamlining partner integration. It enhances visibility for merchants while providing customers with a seamless way to adopt Nokia Edge Compute and AI solutions.Executives from Nokia, Aprecomm, and RugGear emphasized the platform's role in accelerating industrial digital transformation by improving network reliability, connectivity, and automation. Nokia will showcase the DAC Marketplace at Hannover Messe 2025, Hall 14, Stand H80.Thursday, NOK closed at $5.20, down 1.14%, and is currently trading after hours at $5.22, up 0.29% on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX