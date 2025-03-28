PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Administration has announced recalls of Frito-Lay's Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, and Cromer Food Services, Inc.'s Chicken Salad on White Sandwich, citing undeclared milk, a known allergen.Frito-Lay, affiliated to food and beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc., has called back a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Tortilla Chips that could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain undeclared milk.The recalled product is in a flexible bag, with UPC 28400 52848, a 'Guaranteed Fresh' date of 20 MAY 2025, and various manufacturing codes.Less than 1,300 bags of impacted products were for sale in stores in 13 states and across digital channels since March 7. The impacted product was distributed to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience and drug stores, as well as e-commerce distributors, in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.Further, Cromer Food is recalling all lots of CFS Cromer Food Service brand Chicken Salad on White Sandwich with UPC 31166 & UPC 13172 because it contains undeclared milk.The recalled products, packaged in clear plastic, were distributed between 12/26/2024 to 03/24/2025, primarily in Micro Markets and Vending Machines located in the States of Georgia and South Carolina.The recall was initiated after the firm was notified by FDA during a routine inspection, that the Chicken Salad on White Sandwich label failed to include the ingredients for the bread that contains the allergen milk.People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these impacted products.However, no allergic reactions have been reported so far related to both recalls.Frito-Lay urged its consumers to discard it immediately, while Cromer Food asked consumers to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product.In similar recalls, ZB Importing LLC in February recalled Ulker Brand snack products due to undeclared wheat, egg, and/or milk.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX