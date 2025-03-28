Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu announces winners of Quantum Simulator Challenge

Research teams judged on concrete proposals toward practical application of quantum computing

KAWASAKI, Japan, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced the winners of its Quantum Simulator Challenge 2024, a competition to foster open innovation and identify practicial use cases for quantum computing. The awards ceremony will take place at Fujitsu Quantum Day 2025 Japan, an event for the quantum community, to be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Fujitsu Uvance Kawasaki Tower.

The Quantum Simulator Challenge, held for the second time in 2024, saw teams from academia and industry compete to develop quantum applications on Fujitsu's 40-qubit quantum computer simulator, one of the largest of its kind in the world. The competition attracted 46 teams from 13 countries and regions who competed for a total prize fund of US$100,000. The collective usage of the quantum simulator by all participants during the competition period amounted to 2,282 job executions and 14,500 operational hours.

The first prize went to Delft University of Technology for its project 'Industrial Shift Scheduling on the Fujitsu Quantum Simulator'. This project carried out a simulation to verify the optimization of the allocation of working hours for the different steps of a vehicle assembly and painting line. The simulation was based on the open-source Quantum Industrial Shift Scheduling (QISS) algorithm developed by the university, which enables the identification of the optimal shift scheduling solution. The project used up to 39 qubits and demonstrated that quantum computing technology can contribute to solving massive industrial optimization problems and was highly praised for its uniqueness and usefulness. Second prize was awarded to Technische Universität Ilmenau for their project "QuPIV - Quantum algorithm for cross-correlation analysis in particle image velocimetry" which presented a quantum solution for large-scale fluid analysis and utilized up to 32 qubits. Potential applications include aerospace and automotive engineering, urban pedestrian flow analysis, and microfluidics. Third prize was awarded to QunaSys Inc. for the project "Large-scale simulation of molecular electronic states using quantum phase estimation algorithm." The simulation, which utilized up to 39 qubits, focused on the electronic states of hydrogen and ethane molecules, and was rated by the judges for its simulation efficiency.

For full release click here

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-announces-winners-of-quantum-simulator-challenge-302414083.html