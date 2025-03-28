EQT Infrastructure VI holds final close at its hard-cap, raising EUR 21.5 billion in total commitments

EQT Infrastructure VI raises EUR 21.5 billion in total commitments, including EUR 21.3 billion in fee-generating assets under management, exceeding the EUR 20 billion target and hitting hard-cap

This represents a 35 percent increase on the Fund's predecessor, owing to strong support from both existing and new investors

The Fund builds on EQT Value-Add Infrastructure's more than 15-year track record investing in infrastructure companies that provide essential services to society across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce the closing of its flagship infrastructure fund, EQT Infrastructure VI (the "Fund") on EUR 21.5 billion in total commitments, including EUR 21.3 billion in fee-generating assets under management.

EQT Infrastructure VI received commitments from a diversified, global group of institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers and insurance companies. The private wealth segment represented an increased share compared to the predecessor vehicle. Fund investors were based across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Nordics.

The Fund is 35 percent larger than its predecessor which closed on EUR 15.7 billion in November 2021. EQT Infrastructure VI invests in infrastructure companies that provide essential services to society, have a stable or growing underlying demand, predictable cash flows, and an asset-based, contracted and well-protected business model. It pursues attractive investment themes such as digital infrastructure; generating, storing, and distributing energy; decarbonization and electrification of industrial processes and transport; resource efficiency and circularity; and social infrastructure.

Masoud Homayoun, Head of Infrastructure at EQT, said: "EQT Infrastructure VI has had a great start with 12 highly thematic investments closed or signed. Our sector teams are continuing to deliver on a healthy investment pipeline and we are excited by the large opportunity set underpinned by global, long-term trends such as the transition to a decarbonized and circular economy and the digitalization of society. Our focus remains on creating lasting value in our portfolio and delivering outstanding performance for our clients."

Lennart Blecher, Head of Real Assets at EQT, added: "Since its inception in 2008, EQT Infrastructure has grown at pace and today, we have a 130-strong team and three investment strategies: Value-Add, Active Core and the recently launched Transition Infrastructure strategy. We are thrilled to announce the final close of EQT Infrastructure VI, our latest flagship fund within EQT's EUR 75 billion1 global infrastructure business, and look forward to continuing to scale the platform."

Suzanne Donohoe, Chief Commercial Officer at EQT, commented: "We would like to thank our longstanding clients, whose commitments represented around 70% of this fundraise, for their continued confidence in the EQT Value-Add Infrastructure strategy. We are also grateful for our new partners' trust in EQT and we aim to continue to deliver attractive returns through economic cycles."

EQT Value-Add Infrastructure takes an industrial approach to value creation in mature infrastructure businesses. It actively partners with high-quality companies with significant and sustainable growth potential to build strong, resilient businesses through hands-on support of management teams, and bringing deep operational expertise in areas such as AI, digitalization and sustainability. The EQT Infrastructure team is further supported by EQT's Industrial Advisors. This global network of more than 600 business executives and entrepreneurs is engaged in the entire investment process and act as board members to contribute operational and strategic expertise to portfolio companies.

EQT Infrastructure VI is 45-50 percent committed (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication), based on the actual fund size. The Fund has closed ten investments, including in Constellation Cold Logistics, OX2, Statera and Universidad Europea in Europe; a new partnership with EdgeConnex, Arcwood Environmental (formerly Heritage Environmental Services), Lazer Logistics and Madison Energy Infrastructure in the US; and Rena (formerly KJ Environment) and SK Shieldus in Asia Pacific. It has also announced entering into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Eutelsat Group's ground station infrastructure business in Europe and a Joint Venture with T-Mobile to acquire Lumos in the US.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

1Total AuM as of December 2024

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-infrastructure-vi-holds-final-close-at-its-hard-cap--raising-eur-21-5-billion-in-total-commitmen,c4125647

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-infra-vi-close,c3392196 EQT Infra VI Close

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-infrastructure-vi-holds-final-close-at-its-hard-cap-raising-eur-21-5-billion-in-total-commitments-302414104.html