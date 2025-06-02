Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 08:06
25,620 Euro
-0,23 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,51025,54010:57
25,51025,54010:57
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 10:18 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Real Estate acquires a five-building logistics portfolio across three locations in Southern France

  • Acquisition of five logistics assets totaling approximately 148,000 square meters
  • Let to nine tenants, this highly reversionary portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term to break of less than two years
  • With this transaction, EQT Real Estate will meaningfully increase its exposure to the core Southeast and Southwest France logistics markets

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that EQT Exeter Logistics Value Fund IV has acquired a best-in-class logistics portfolio of five warehouses.

The portfolio of big-box assets totals approximately 148,000 square meters and are located in the key Southern France submarkets of Avignon and Toulouse. The warehouses' respective locations offer proximate access to core population centres via key motorways, including the A20 and the A7 which provide connectivity to Marseille and Lyon.

The properties feature Grade A technical specifications, including eaves heights averaging over ten meters, as well as ample loading and maneuvering features. The portfolio benefits from a strong, global diversified tenant base and is well-suited to meet the growing needs of today's modern logistics users.

This acquisition strengthens EQT Real Estate's exposure to core Southern France submarkets, which are structurally undersupplied and continue to experience resilient demand. These are highly desirable occupier markets benefiting from the excellent connectivity which supports supply chains along the Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts.

John Toukatly, Partner, Chief Investment Officer, European Logistics at EQT Real Estate, said: "We are excited to add these top-tier logistics properties to our portfolio. Situated in supply-constrained markets, these assets are highly attractive to a wide range of major big-box tenants and are well aligned with EQT Real Estate's strategy of acquiring modern, high-potential logistics properties in underserved areas across Europe. With our operational and asset management capabilities, we intend to further enhance the value of this high-quality portfolio."

EQT Real Estate was advised by PwC (financial and tax), Gide and GMH Notaires (legal and notarial), CBRE (commercial), Tauw (environmental), AMF (ICPE and PM) and Gleeds (technical and ESG).

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-acquires-a-five-building-logistics-portfolio-across-three-locations-in-southern-fran,c4157383

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4157383/3480656.pdf

Press Release_EQT Real Estate acquires a five-building logistics portfolio across three locations in Southern France_02062025

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/picture,c3414171

Picture

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-real-estate-acquires-a-five-building-logistics-portfolio-across-three-locations-in-southern-france-302470527.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.