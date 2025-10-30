Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 15:32
30,000 Euro
-0,23 % -0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00030,11018:35
30,00030,11018:35
PR Newswire
30.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT completes sale of shares in Galderma Group AG

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. CHF 2.6 billion, of which EQT received c. CHF 690 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to previous announcements, an affiliate of the funds known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 20 million shares in Galderma Group AG (SIX: GALD) (the "Company") (the "Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. CHF 2.6 billion via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement").

As part of the Placement, EQT received gross proceeds of c. CHF 690 million. The Placement was completed on 30 October 2025. Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs International, Jefferies, Merrill Lynch International, Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Placement.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

Important notice

This press release does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Galderma Group AG or any of its affiliates and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act or (ii) an offer of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of any of the securities mentioned in this press release in the United States.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-galderma-group-ag,c4259423

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4259423/3755401.pdf

Press Release, EQT VIII, Galderma, 30102025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-galderma-group-ag-302600142.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.