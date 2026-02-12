Galderma unveils We Are All Sculptra , a global campaign capturing the clinical performance of Sculptra across nine diverse patient profiles and journeys, over two years 1

, a global campaign capturing the clinical performance of Sculptra across nine diverse patient profiles and journeys, over two years Backed by over 25 years of clinical use, Sculptra continues to prove its versatility as a regenerative treatment that works across all three layers of the skin 2-6

The campaign captures the patients' clinical and emotional experiences including before after treatment imagery highlighting Sculptra's adaptability and reinforcing its role in tailored, science-backed regenerative aesthetic care1

Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today unveiled We Are All Sculptra, a unique program designed to capture the clinical impact of Sculptra across nine diverse patients who were all new to injectable aesthetics over two years.1 This innovative initiative will offer a rare and authentic real-life perspective on the power of regenerative biostimulation to deliver personalized outcomes, and demonstrate how Sculptra adapts to different skin types, life stages, and aesthetic goals.1

Sculptra is the first proven regenerative biostimulator, backed by over 25 years of clinical use.2-6 With a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) formulation, Sculptra re-engages the skin's renewal process, stimulating collagen and elastin for healthy looking skin.3,7-11 Over the decades, it has evolved into a versatile treatment that delivers regenerative benefits across all three skin layers, helping to gradually restore volume, firmness, radiance and skin quality, and smoothing wrinkles and folds over time.2,3,7-14

"What excites me about this unique program is how it aims to capture the nuance of clinical practice: different protocols, different goals, and different outcomes, all unified by a science-first approach to aesthetic personalization. And beyond the science, we also notice an emotional journey seeing patients regain confidence, feel more like themselves, and experience a deeper sense of wellbeing as their natural beauty is restored over time." MS. PRIYANKA CHADHA, FRCS (PLAST)

CONSULTANT PLASTIC SURGEON, GLOBAL EDUCATOR AMER CLINIC, LONDON

Through self-recorded video diaries and clinical check-ins, We Are All Sculptra will follow nine patients who were all new to injectable aesthetics over two years, offering a long-term view of how Sculptra performs over time.1 Its launch captures the patients' personal reflections, results, and before after treatment imagery, offering a powerful lens into both clinical outcomes and emotional impact.1

The campaign highlights the rich diversity of real patients, spanning age, gender identity, ethnicity, and skin biology.1 Grounded in Galderma's AART (Assessment, Anatomy, Range, and Treatment) methodologies and HIT (Holistic Individualised Treatment) protocols, it demonstrates the extent to which regenerative aesthetics can be tailored to individual goals and skin needs, by combining structured clinical assessment with holistic, individualized treatment planning.1

Whether renewing natural volume, improving skin quality, or repositioning tissue for a lifted appearance, each case will highlight Sculptra's adaptability across diverse indications and patient needs.1 As well its natural, long-lasting clinical outcomes, the campaign captures the emotional resonance of treatment, with improved confidence, self-recognition, and wellbeing seen throughout the group, while also leaving them with a positive first impression of aesthetic treatments.1

"With We Are All Sculptra, we'll redefine what regenerative biostimulation looks like in real life. This program is a bold expression of Galderma's commitment to science-led personalization, showcasing how Sculptra performs across diverse skin types, treatment approaches, and patient goals. It's not just about representation; it's about proving that versatility and inclusivity are inseparable in modern aesthetic medicine." ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER GALDERMA, HEAD SKIN SCIENCE CENTER FOR INNOVATION

About Sculptra

Sculptra is the first proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) formulation, to provide progressive and sustained regenerative effect across all three skin layers.2-6 Sculptra reverses aging processes in the skin, including degradation of the extracellular matrix, which results in volume loss, laxity, and the appearance of wrinkles.2,15-18 Sculptra progressively rebuilds the skin's structural foundation by encouraging the remodeling of components of the extracellular matrix, such as elastin and collagen, helping to gradually restore volume, firmness, radiance and skin quality, and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds over time.8-11 Sculptra has been shown to provide visible improvements as early as one month after treatment, with results lasting up to two years.2,17,19,20

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

