'Wake Up To Restylane ' is a global campaign designed to meet the rising demand for natural-looking always-on results, helping people wake up looking refreshed and rested, and reframes Restylane treatments from a clinical procedure into an always-on beauty regimen

' is a global campaign designed to meet the rising demand for natural-looking always-on results, helping people wake up looking refreshed and rested, and reframes Restylane treatments from a clinical procedure into an always-on beauty regimen Backed by 30 years of science, the Restylane portfolio is the only hyaluronic acid (HA) range offering four distinct technologies, designed to deliver personalized natural-looking outcomes that provide contour, definition, and hydration, with HA closest to the skin's own 1-7

This launch builds on new clinical data presented at the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress 2026, confirming Restylane's proven efficacy and versatility across multiple facial areas and the décolletage8-11

Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, has launched 'Wake Up To Restylane', a global campaign that showcases Restylane as an everyday beauty ally. Aligned with the growing desire for effortless, authentic results that restore facial balance and improve skin quality, the campaign highlights Restylane's unique ability to deliver personalized results that move naturally with expressions to help people look and feel good.1,6,12-18

The launch was unveiled at the IMCAS World Congress 2026 in Paris, where Galderma also presented new clinical data reinforcing Restylane's efficacy across key facial areas such as the chin, jawline, temples, as well as the décolletage, underscoring its unique position as the only HA portfolio offering a variety of formulations for tailored outcomes.1,8-11

"What's compelling about 'Wake Up To Restylane' is its focus on beauty that's ready when you are. Patients increasingly want treatments that fit seamlessly into their lives, and this campaign captures that shift perfectly. For practitioners, Restylane continues to set the benchmark for HA treatments and remains an indispensable tool in modern aesthetic practice thanks to its proven science, unmatched versatility and reliability, and personalized, natural-looking results." DR. KULDEEP MINOCHA AESTHETIC PHYSICIAN L'ART BY DR M

As HA treatments remain the go-to for modern beauty, Restylane helps people wake up ready to go

'Wake Up To Restylane' captures a growing desire to look subtly refreshed like you slept well without the effort, especially towards beauty-conscious consumers, some of whom might be new to injectables, and want results that look authentic and harmonious, while aligning with their lifestyles. Restylane delivers what skincare and makeup alone can't: structure, definition, balance, and a lasting glow, thanks to its unique HA that works in sync with your skin.1,6,12-18

Insights from Galderma's research of over 4,300 consumers and healthcare professionals (HCPs) across four countries (Brazil, China, Germany and the United States) highlight the relevance of this campaign.12 HA treatments remain an important aesthetic treatment option, with about a third of consumers ranking HA as their top injectable choice ahead of neuromodulators.12 HA treatments remain among the most planned procedures globally, which signals the durable relevance and trust in the category.12

HAs are often chosen for deeply personal reasons: people describe HA treatments as an act of self-care and self-love, a little indulgence in a stressful life that helps them feel comfortable in their own skin.12 Many are choosing HA specifically to improve skin quality, seeking healthy, glowing, hydrated skin that looks refreshed.12 Patients and practitioners align on natural-looking results, delivered safely and with reliable outcomes.12 This aligns perfectly with Restylane's promise: authentic beauty that's ready when you are, supported by three decades of safety data.1-3

"Restylane has an iconic heritage as a trusted, science-backed HA treatment, and 'Wake Up To Restylane' is an exciting evolution in how we connect the brand with evolving beauty aspirations. We're not just responding to change we're leading it driving the category forward, including for those taking their first steps into aesthetics, while staying true to the authentic always-on beauty and personalization that define the brand." GERRY MUHLE HEAD OF GLOBAL PRODUCT STRATEGY GALDERMA

Restylane: Backed by science and designed differently, with proven versatility across facial areas and skin concerns

The versatile portfolio of Restylane HA treatments is designed to meet diverse patient needs across key areas of the face and décolletage, from soft, flexible formulations that smooth facial lines and wrinkles for a more youthful look, to firmer gels that provide contouring and structural support.2,5-11,13-21

Ongoing clinical evidence continues to reinforce Restylane's ability to deliver natural-looking, long-lasting results across multiple indications.8-11 New clinical data presented at IMCAS demonstrated the efficacy of Restylane Shaype in shaping the chin, Restylane Lyft in improving jawline definition, and Restylane Volyme in correcting hollowing of the temples, while Restylane Skinboosters improved skin quality and smoothed wrinkles in the décolletage an area often affected by sleep lines.8-11

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 77 million treatments administered worldwide, Restylane remains highly relevant in addressing some of today's most significant aesthetic trends and needs, from facial changes following medication-driven weight loss to growing concerns related to menopause and skin health.1,22-24 Galderma's continued innovation underscores its commitment to helping people feel good in their skin at every life stage.

About the Restylane portfolio

Restylane hyaluronic acid (HA) treatments are designed differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.1,25-27 Our HA is minimally modified and our innovative manufacturing process preserves its biocompatibility while creating individual products designed for a specific purpose.12,28-30 Powered by NASHA, NASHA HD, OBT and SB-NASHA technologies, Restylane offers gels with the highest firmness to the highest flexibility, enabling personalized treatments that deliver structural support, natural-looking results, and a healthy glow.4-7 Trusted for almost three decades, our HA gels work in sync with your skin for 100% natural-looking results.1-3

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

