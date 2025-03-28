Cargotec Corporation: Hiab updates its segment reporting structure

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 MARCH 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Hiab updates its segment reporting structure

In accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025, the name of the company will be changed from Cargotec Corporation to Hiab Corporation as of 1 April 2025.

An IFRS 8 evaluation was made for the new standalone Hiab company and based on the evaluation and as previously announced on 7 January 2025, Hiab has as of 1 January 2025 two reporting segments, Equipment and Services, with reporting to commence in the January-March 2025 interim report.

The Equipment reporting segment comprises of new equipment: loader cranes, forestry and recycling cranes, truck mounted forklifts, demountables and tail lifts.

The Services reporting segment comprises of spare parts, maintenance, accessories, installations, digital services and refurbished equipment.

Additionally, Hiab will report operating profit information related to its Group administration. This reflects former Cargotec's continuing operations administration and support functions' costs and certain administration and support functions' costs previously booked in the former Hiab business area.

To provide a basis for comparison, Hiab publishes its reclassified financial information of reportable segments and Group administration for all quarters of 2024, as well as for the full year 2024.

New reporting segments and the reclassification do not impact the company's outlook for 2025.

The reclassified financial information included in this release is unaudited.

Cargotec Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) Hiab business is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Segment information (restated)

Sales, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q4/24 2024 Equipment 297 317 276 294 1,185 Services 117 115 112 118 462 Hiab, total 415 433 388 412 1,647

Operating profit and EBITDA, Hiab total, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q4/24 2024 Equipment 43.4 48.1 39.1 24.8 155.4 Services 26.9 25.0 22.0 25.6 99.5 Group administration -9.0 -10.3 -9.1 -9.3 -37.7 Operating profit 61.3 62.8 52.0 41.0 217.1 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment* 10.3 10.5 10.8 12.4 44.0 EBITDA 71.6 73.3 62.8 53.4 261.2

*Includes the effects of allocating the acquisition cost of businesses Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q4/24 2024 Equipment 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 2.7 Services 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 Hiab, total 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 3.1 EBITA 62.1 63.6 52.8 41.8 220.2

Operating profit, % Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q4/24 2024 Equipment 14.6% 15.2% 14.2% 8.4% 13.1% Services 22.9% 21.7% 19.7% 21.7% 21.5% Hiab, total 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 9.9% 13.2%

Comparable operating profit, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q4/24 2024 Equipment 43.4 48.1 39.1 24.8 155.4 Services 26.9 25.0 22.0 25.6 99.5 Group administration -9.0 -10.3 -9.1 -9.3 -37.7 Hiab, total 61.3 62.8 52.0 41.0 217.1

Comparable operating profit, % Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q4/24 2024 Equipment 14.6% 15.2% 14.2% 8.4% 13.1% Services 22.9% 21.7% 19.7% 21.7% 21.5% Hiab, total 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 9.9% 13.2%

Orders received, MEUR Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q4/24 2024 Equipment 275 237 252 295 1,059 Services 111 111 109 118 450 Hiab, total 386 348 361 414 1,509

Order book, MEUR 31 Mar 2024 30 Jun 2024 30 Sep 2024 31 Dec 2024 Equipment 709 618 581 590 Services 61 58 55 58 Hiab, total 770 676 636 648

