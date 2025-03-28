Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
28.03.2025 09:10 Uhr
Cargotec Corporation: Hiab updates its segment reporting structure

Finanznachrichten News

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 MARCH 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Hiab updates its segment reporting structure

In accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025, the name of the company will be changed from Cargotec Corporation to Hiab Corporation as of 1 April 2025.

An IFRS 8 evaluation was made for the new standalone Hiab company and based on the evaluation and as previously announced on 7 January 2025, Hiab has as of 1 January 2025 two reporting segments, Equipment and Services, with reporting to commence in the January-March 2025 interim report.

The Equipment reporting segment comprises of new equipment: loader cranes, forestry and recycling cranes, truck mounted forklifts, demountables and tail lifts.

The Services reporting segment comprises of spare parts, maintenance, accessories, installations, digital services and refurbished equipment.

Additionally, Hiab will report operating profit information related to its Group administration. This reflects former Cargotec's continuing operations administration and support functions' costs and certain administration and support functions' costs previously booked in the former Hiab business area.

To provide a basis for comparison, Hiab publishes its reclassified financial information of reportable segments and Group administration for all quarters of 2024, as well as for the full year 2024.

New reporting segments and the reclassification do not impact the company's outlook for 2025.

The reclassified financial information included in this release is unaudited.

Cargotec Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) Hiab business is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Segment information (restated)

Sales, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q4/242024
Equipment2973172762941,185
Services117115112118462
Hiab, total4154333884121,647

Operating profit and EBITDA, Hiab total, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q4/242024
Equipment43.448.139.124.8155.4
Services26.925.022.025.699.5
Group administration-9.0-10.3-9.1-9.3-37.7
Operating profit61.362.852.041.0217.1
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment*10.310.510.812.444.0
EBITDA71.673.362.853.4261.2

*Includes the effects of allocating the acquisition cost of businessesQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q4/242024
Equipment0.70.70.70.72.7
Services0.10.10.10.10.4
Hiab, total0.80.80.80.83.1
EBITA62.163.652.841.8220.2

Operating profit, %Q1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q4/242024
Equipment 14.6% 15.2% 14.2% 8.4% 13.1%
Services 22.9% 21.7% 19.7% 21.7% 21.5%
Hiab, total14.8%14.5%13.4%9.9%13.2%

Comparable operating profit, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q4/242024
Equipment43.448.139.124.8155.4
Services26.925.022.025.699.5
Group administration-9.0-10.3-9.1-9.3-37.7
Hiab, total61.362.852.041.0217.1

Comparable operating profit, %Q1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q4/242024
Equipment 14.6% 15.2% 14.2% 8.4% 13.1%
Services 22.9% 21.7% 19.7% 21.7% 21.5%
Hiab, total14.8%14.5%13.4%9.9%13.2%

Orders received, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q4/242024
Equipment2752372522951,059
Services111111109118450
Hiab, total3863483614141,509

Order book, MEUR31 Mar 202430 Jun 202430 Sep 202431 Dec 2024
Equipment709618581590
Services61585558
Hiab, total770676636648

Attachment

  • Q1-25 Restatement values EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9684761c-3ae4-41c9-98bd-2aed892d5804)

