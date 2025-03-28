NHPC Ltd. has issued a tender for 1,200 MW of grid-connected solar projects with 600 MW/2. 4 GWh of energy storage, offering an additional 1,200 MW under a Greenshoe option. Bidding closes on April 24. From pv magazine India NHPC Ltd. has issued a tender to select developers for 1,200 MW of grid-connected solar projects with 600 MW/2,400 MWh of energy storage systems (ESS) across India. Developers can add up to 1,200 MW of additional capacity with ESS under a greenshoe option. Developers will secure land for the projects and handle construction, ownership, and operation. The tender requires at ...

