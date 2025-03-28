PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Scottish energy company SSE Plc (SSE.L) on Friday announced the appointment of Chief Commercial Officer Martin Pibworth as Chief Executive designate.He will formally take over from present Chief Executive Alistair Phillips-Davies CBE following the Annual General Meeting on July 17.SSE said that Phillips-Davies, who announced his decision to retire from the SSE in November 2024, will continue to serve as Chief Executive until the AGM. He will then step down from the Board before exiting the company in November this year. He will remain as non-Executive Chair of SSEN Distribution during the period, the company added.Pibworth joined the company in 1998 and has held many important commercial roles over the last three decades. He joined the Executive Committee in 2012 and the Board in 2017. As Chief Commercial Officer, he has been overseeing SSE's Renewables, Thermal, Energy Markets and Energy Customer Solutions businesses.Commenting on the appointment, SSE Chair John Manzoni said, 'Martin is a proven industry leader, with deep sector experience and a highly strategic outlook, demonstrating all of the attributes needed to be a successful Chief Executive at this hugely exciting time for the Company. The Board concluded that Martin was the outstanding candidate in a very competitive process and I look forward to supporting him as he leads SSE through the next phase of development and growth.'On the LSE, the stock is currently trading at 1,581.00 pence, up 2.17 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX