Kyndryl Issues Statement in Response to Misleading Report

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today issued a statement in response to a short seller report.

"The short seller report issued this morning in relation to Kyndryl contains claims that are inaccurate and deliberately misleading.

Kyndryl rejects in the strongest possible terms the conclusion reached within the report, which was clearly designed to manipulate the company's stock for the short seller's benefit.

We believe that our accounting and disclosures are correct, accurate and in accordance with all applicable reporting requirements.

Had we been afforded the opportunity to speak to this firm, we would have pointed out the many inaccuracies and falsehoods contained in this so-called analysis.

Kyndryl is proud of its transformation into a company that is driving profitable growth, and we remain focused on continuing to execute our growth strategy."

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

