27.03.2025 22:01 Uhr
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results:

  • Revenue of $3.9 million, which declined from $6.8 million during the prior year primarily due to higher Grant revenue in 2023. Grant revenue totaled $3.1 million while product revenue totaled $0.8 million
  • Operating expenses of $43.0 million decreased by 5.2% from the prior year due to higher expenses in 2023 related to platform development and regulatory submission preparation
  • Operating loss of $40.1 million compared to operating loss of $42.7 million in 2023
  • Net loss of $37.6 million, compared to net loss of $35.3 million in the prior year, representing a loss of $1.24 per fully diluted share, compared to a loss of $1.20 per fully diluted share in the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $33.5 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $29.7 million as of December 31, 2024

Full Year 2024 and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Inaugurated CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.'s oligonucleotide synthesis facility in India to manufacture the Company's patented Co-Primers® chemistry
  • Attended a number of trade shows and expos throughout 2024, including UHCA/UCAL Fall Convention & Expo, Medlab Africa in Cape Town, and MEDICA Trade Fair in Germany
  • Inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in South Salt Lake to manufacture our patented Co-Primers oligonucleotides, the Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument, and test cups for the new Co-Dx PCR platform
  • Advanced regulatory strategy through completion of an initial 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Co-Dx PCR Pro Platform, which has subsequently been withdrawn with the intention of submitting an enhanced version of the test and instrument for 510(k) clearance

"We are pleased by the progress of our pipeline development in 2024," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer. "We recently announced our decision to withdraw our 510(k) application for the Co-Dx PCR Pro and Co-Dx PCR COVID-19 test from the FDA, as we now prepare to gather updated clinical data in support of a new submission for an enhanced version of the test and instrument. We firmly believe that this decision will allow us to offer an even better test upon our initial launch and streamline the associated operational and manufacturing processes, which will be leveraged for future commercialization plans across our development pipeline. Elsewhere, we have made great progress on our tuberculosis test and anticipate clinical evaluations for this indication, as well as for the HPV multiplex and upper respiratory multiplex tests, all to commence later this year. We remain well positioned to execute our development and regulatory goals in 2025 and strongly believe in the potential of the platform, our people, and the company to make a positive impact on the state of global health."

"We are pleased with how our progress in 2024 has moved us closer to commercializing the new platform, and are now actively focused on achieving our 2025 goals. As we advance our diagnostic test pipeline, we are committed to generating operational efficiencies to help offset development costs. We look forward to updating you on our further progress throughout the year," said Brian Brown, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call and Webcast
Co-Diagnostics will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call: 844-481-2661 (domestic) or 412-317-0652 (international)

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website: https://codiagnostics.com.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home, PCR Pro, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and realized gain on investments. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation table of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements (i) that our decision to withdraw our 510(k) application for the PCR Pro and associated COVID-19 test from the FDA and gather updated clinical will allow us to offer an even better test upon our initial launch and streamline the associated operational and manufacturing processes, and (ii) that we anticipate clinical evaluations for our tuberculosis test, as well as for the HPV multiplex and upper respiratory multiplex tests to commence later this year. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2025, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,
2024



December 31,
2023


Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

2,936,544



$

14,916,878


Marketable investment securities



26,811,098




43,631,510


Accounts receivable, net



132,570




303,926


Inventory, net



1,072,724




1,664,725


Income taxes receivable



-




26,955


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,338,762




1,597,114


Total current assets



32,291,698




62,141,108


Property and equipment, net



2,761,280




3,035,729


Operating lease right-of-use asset



2,114,876




2,966,774


Intangible assets, net



26,101,000




26,403,667


Investment in joint venture



731,065




773,382


Total assets


$

63,999,919



$

95,320,660


Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

3,294,254



$

1,482,109


Accrued expenses



2,562,169




2,172,959


Operating lease liability, current



915,619




838,387


Contingent consideration liabilities, current



502,819




891,666


Deferred revenue



40,857




362,449


Total current liabilities



7,315,718




5,747,570


Long-term liabilities









Income taxes payable



713,643




659,186


Operating lease liability



1,236,560




2,152,180


Contingent consideration liabilities



422,080




748,109


Total long-term liabilities



2,372,283




3,559,475


Total liabilities



9,688,001




9,307,045


Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)









Stockholders' equity









Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



-




-


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 37,902,222 shares issued and 33,053,544 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 36,108,346 shares
issued and 31,259,668 shares outstanding as of December 31,
2023



37,902




36,108


Treasury stock, at cost; 4,848,678 shares held as of December
31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



(15,575,795)




(15,575,795)


Additional paid-in capital



102,472,210




96,808,436


Accumulated other comprehensive income



418,443




146,700


Accumulated earnings (deficit)



(33,040,842)




4,598,166


Total stockholders' equity



54,311,918




86,013,615


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

63,999,919



$

95,320,660


CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS




Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Product revenue


$

770,048



$

991,473


Grant revenue



3,145,112




5,820,565


Total revenue



3,915,160




6,812,038


Cost of revenue



999,124




4,184,949


Gross profit



2,916,036




2,627,089


Operating expenses









Sales and marketing



4,483,339




6,860,815


General and administrative



16,157,152




14,279,441


Research and development



20,979,589




22,962,593


Depreciation and amortization



1,377,266




1,230,474


Total operating expenses



42,997,346




45,333,323


Loss from operations



(40,081,310)




(42,706,234)


Other income, net









Interest income, net



1,091,825




1,161,913


Realized gain on investments



870,745




2,243,059


Gain (loss) on disposition of assets



8,291




(2,578)


Gain on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies



714,876




1,092,581


Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture



(186,067)




100,703


Total other income, net



2,499,670




4,595,678


Loss before income taxes



(37,581,640)




(38,110,556)


Income tax provision (benefit)



57,368




(2,777,691)


Net loss


$

(37,639,008)



$

(35,332,865)


Other comprehensive loss









Change in net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax



271,743




(146,440)


Total other comprehensive income (loss)


$

271,743



$

(146,440)


Comprehensive loss


$

(37,367,265)



$

(35,479,305)











Loss per common share:









Basic and Diluted


$

(1.24)



$

(1.20)


Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic and Diluted



30,335,350




29,346,599


CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES


Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:




Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Net loss


$

(37,639,008)



$

(35,332,865)


Interest income, net



(1,091,825)




(1,161,913)


Realized gain on investments



(870,745)




(2,243,059)


Depreciation and amortization



1,377,266




1,230,474


(Gain) loss on disposition of assets



(8,291)




2,578


Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(714,876)




(1,092,581)


Stock-based compensation expense



5,434,904




8,336,856


Income tax provision (benefit)



57,368




(2,777,691)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

(33,455,207)



$

(33,038,201)


SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

