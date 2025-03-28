Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
28.03.25
10:32 Uhr
185,86 Euro
-0,22
-0,12 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
PR Newswire
28.03.2025 10:06 Uhr
121 Leser
DermRays Announces UK Amazon Store Launch in March 2025, Featuring Cutting-Edge Laser Skincare Devices

Finanznachrichten News

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays, a leading innovator in advanced skincare technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its official UK Amazon store in March 2025. The store will debut with four of DermRays' flagship laser devices: the V4S, V6S, V8S, and S5, offering UK customers unparalleled access to state-of-the-art skincare solutions.

Renowned for its technological leadership in the skincare industry, DermRays has consistently set new standards in laser-based treatments, particularly in hair removal. Unlike traditional IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, DermRays' laser devices deliver superior precision, faster results, and longer-lasting effects. Their advanced laser systems target hair follicles with unmatched accuracy, ensuring a safer and more efficient experience for users. This technological edge has made DermRays a trusted name among skincare enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

The launch of the UK Amazon store marks a significant milestone in DermRays' mission to expand its global reach. By partnering with Amazon, DermRays aims to provide UK customers with a seamless shopping experience, including faster delivery, reliable customer service, and easy access to its award-winning products.

"We are excited to bring our innovative laser devices to the UK market," said a spokesperson for DermRays. "This launch reflects our commitment to making advanced skincare technology accessible to everyone, ensuring customers can achieve professional-grade results from the comfort of their homes."

Stay tuned for the official store opening in March 2025 and experience the future of skincare with DermRays.

About Dermrays:
DermRays is a pioneer in laser skincare technology, specializing in hair removal and skin rejuvenation. With a focus on innovation and quality, DermRays continues to redefine the standards of at-home skincare solutions worldwide.

For more information about DermRays products, visit the UK Amazon store.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugZoQKQ_OWQ

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermrays-announces-uk-amazon-store-launch-in-march-2025-featuring-cutting-edge-laser-skincare-devices-302411775.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.