MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment publishes year-end report 2024

Positioning for long-term growth - "In a market where Africa experienced lower investment inflows, MTI's portfolio remained strong and our focus on high quality businesses in East Africa demonstrated impressive resilience. MTI's work with strengthening business development services helped secure a NOK 25 million project which stabilises cash flows and contributes to internal pipeline development and increased post-investment support."

"2024 was a transformative year internally for MTI where operational changes and streamlining of the investment portfolio brought short-term negative impact. As we move onto 2025 and beyond, we are in a better position to turn capital into long-term value creation when investor appetite for Africa returns"

CEO

Anton Dahlberg

Financial overview group, full-year 2024 (full-year 2023)

Revenue amounted to EUR 405 475 (EUR 306 233).

EBITDA was EUR -826 665 (EUR -1 250 994).

The net loss was EUR -1 321 069 (EUR -1 516 932).

Total equity at the end of the period was EUR 775 016 (EUR 1 494 532)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 676 656 (EUR 704 805)

The net cash flow for the period was EUR -26 775 (EUR 24 221).

Financial overview group, H2 2024 (H2 2023)

Consolidated group revenue has increased during H2 2024 to EUR 348 411 (EUR 196 005).

EBITDA during H2 2024 was EUR -276 886 (EUR -637 201).

The net loss for the period was EUR -574 835 (EUR -721 793).

The net cash flow for the period was EUR 189 423 (EUR -133 115).

Significant events Full-Year 2024

MTI Investment increased its interest-bearing cash generating credit facility ro Fintech Africa and Mtaji by USD 150 000.

MTI Investment expanded its ownership in Fintech Africa with 24%

MTI Investment exercised 2 794 859 shares of warrants of series TO2 a subscription price of SEK 1.14 per share utilised at approximately 88.7%.

Publishing of first impact report, highlighting social and environmental contributions of portfolio companies in East Africa.

MTI Investment completed its conversion from a European company (SE) to a Swedish public limited company (AB).

Increased ownership in Techbridge Invest AS to 56.1% to leverage synergies in venture building activities

Secured NOK 25 million project with The Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) to support venture building activities in East Africa.

MTI Investment reduced its stake in Ecohomes Tanzania to 18.9%, in line with its investment strategy.

Leadership Transition: Anton Dahlberg was appointed as the new CEO, succeeding Pontus Engström. Additionally, Martin Ackermann was appointed as the new Board Chair, while Trond Randøy stepped down as Chair but remains on the board.

Important events after H2 2024

MTI Investment AB Secures USD 200,000 Loan Agreement and Increases Stake in Fintech Africa to 44.91%

Financial calendar

Report calendar Release date Annual report 2024 16 May 2025 AGM 5 June 2025 Silent period begins 29 July 2025 H1 report 2025 28 August 2025 Silent period begins 24 February 2026 Year-End 2025 (H2) 26 March 2026

Other information updates Release date Core holdings update Q1 2025 16 May 2025 Core holdings update Q3 2025 20 November 2025

See the financial calendar on MTI Investment's website: www.mti-investment.com/financial-calendar/

This information is information that MTI Investment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on 2025-03-28.

For additional information

Anton Dahlberg, CEO, MTI Investment AB

anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com

+254 110 371 884 (Whatsapp)

About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment through its subsidiaries is an Africa focused investment company taking active ownership in high-quality small and medium enterprises capturing the continent's mega trends; a rapidly expanding middle class, urbanisation, and food security. MTI is currently operating two investment strategies. The growth portfolio aimed at building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable growth stories and an investment portfolio containing mature companies with established cash flows and growing Net Asset Value. Our purpose-driven mindset guides us toward investing in businesses where the returns delivered to our shareholders are closely accompanied by sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. By working actively with management teams and conducting a rigorous due diligence process, MTIs portfolio of companies safeguard strong governance structures, ensure a positive impact on societies and reduce the harm on fragile ecosystems.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Read more on: www.mti-investment.com