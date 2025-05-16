MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment AB publishes its Core Holdings Update Q1 2025

The company's core holdings update for Q1 2025, including a Net Asset Value (NAV) update, is now available on the company's website and attached to this press release. Link to the company's report page: https://www.mti-investment.com/financial-reports/

NB: MTI's core holdings updates should not be considered as formal interim reports. These updates do not include the consolidated result of the Group or the Parent company.

For more information visit: https://www.mti-investment.com/investor-relations/

The NAV for Q1 2025 is estimated at SEK 2.16 per share

The end of quarter share price was SEK 0.80 corresponding to a 66% discount to the NAV per share.

More information on the distribution of NAV and which companies are included in the investment company's portfolio can be found in the attached core holdings update.

Significant events during Q1 2025

MTI Investment AB secured a USD 200,000 loan agreement and increased its stake in Fintech Africa, the holding company of Mtaji Wetu Finance. As part of the transaction, a previous loan of USD 150,000 from MTI Investment to Fintech Africa was converted to equity. In total MTI's ownership in Fintech Africa increased by 8.37% to 44.91%

Q1 Commentary from the CEO

"As MTI Investment progresses through 2025, we are energized by the clear resilience and potential within our East African portfolio, evidenced by the strong performances in food production, finance, and sustainable agriculture sectors. Our strategic focus on purpose-driven investments that align shareholder returns with economic development is bearing fruit, particularly demonstrated by companies like Shambani Milk's impressive growth and the expanding impact of our microfinance ventures. We also celebrate the launch of our growth portfolio showing our commitment to fostering growth, providing essential business support, and building strong relationships is positioning MTI Investment to navigate the dynamic African market successfully and capitalize on emerging opportunities."

For additional information

Anton Dahlberg, CEO

anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com

+254 110 371 884 (WhatsApp)





About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment is an Africa focused investment company taking active ownership in high-quality small and medium enterprises capturing the continent's mega trends; a rapidly expanding middle class, urbanisation, and food security. MTI is currently operating two investment strategies. The growth portfolio aimed at building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable growth stories and an investment portfolio containing mature companies with established cash flows and growing Net Asset Value.

Our purpose-driven mindset guides us toward investing in businesses where the returns delivered to our shareholders are closely accompanied by sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. By working actively with management teams and conducting a rigorous due diligence process, MTIs portfolio of companies safeguard strong governance structures, ensure a positive impact on societies and reduce the harm on fragile ecosystems.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Read more on: www.mti-investment.com

