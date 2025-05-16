Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9L9 | ISIN: SE0017105539 | Ticker-Symbol: K8Y
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 09:15
0,073 Euro
+10,61 % +0,007
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MTI INVESTMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MTI INVESTMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 08:30 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment AB publishes its Core Holdings Update Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The company's core holdings update for Q1 2025, including a Net Asset Value (NAV) update, is now available on the company's website and attached to this press release. Link to the company's report page: https://www.mti-investment.com/financial-reports/

NB: MTI's core holdings updates should not be considered as formal interim reports. These updates do not include the consolidated result of the Group or the Parent company.

For more information visit: https://www.mti-investment.com/investor-relations/

The NAV for Q1 2025 is estimated at SEK 2.16 per share

The end of quarter share price was SEK 0.80 corresponding to a 66% discount to the NAV per share.

More information on the distribution of NAV and which companies are included in the investment company's portfolio can be found in the attached core holdings update.

Significant events during Q1 2025

  • MTI Investment AB secured a USD 200,000 loan agreement and increased its stake in Fintech Africa, the holding company of Mtaji Wetu Finance. As part of the transaction, a previous loan of USD 150,000 from MTI Investment to Fintech Africa was converted to equity. In total MTI's ownership in Fintech Africa increased by 8.37% to 44.91%

Q1 Commentary from the CEO
"As MTI Investment progresses through 2025, we are energized by the clear resilience and potential within our East African portfolio, evidenced by the strong performances in food production, finance, and sustainable agriculture sectors. Our strategic focus on purpose-driven investments that align shareholder returns with economic development is bearing fruit, particularly demonstrated by companies like Shambani Milk's impressive growth and the expanding impact of our microfinance ventures. We also celebrate the launch of our growth portfolio showing our commitment to fostering growth, providing essential business support, and building strong relationships is positioning MTI Investment to navigate the dynamic African market successfully and capitalize on emerging opportunities."

For additional information
Anton Dahlberg, CEO
anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com
+254 110 371 884 (WhatsApp)

About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment is an Africa focused investment company taking active ownership in high-quality small and medium enterprises capturing the continent's mega trends; a rapidly expanding middle class, urbanisation, and food security. MTI is currently operating two investment strategies. The growth portfolio aimed at building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable growth stories and an investment portfolio containing mature companies with established cash flows and growing Net Asset Value.

Our purpose-driven mindset guides us toward investing in businesses where the returns delivered to our shareholders are closely accompanied by sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. By working actively with management teams and conducting a rigorous due diligence process, MTIs portfolio of companies safeguard strong governance structures, ensure a positive impact on societies and reduce the harm on fragile ecosystems.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Read more on: www.mti-investment.com

Links

All reports
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.