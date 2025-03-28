



HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Weilong Delicious Global Holdings Ltd ("WL Delicious" or the "Company") and together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") (Hong Kong stock code: 9985.HK) announced its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024 ("Reporting Period").In 2024, facing a complex and challenging domestic and international environment, China's consumer market continued to experience rapid and dynamic changes. WL Delicious gained deep consumer insights, focused on the multi-category product strategy, and continued to advance its omni-channel strategy and brand development. It remained committed to turning authentic Chinese gourmet into casual snack foods that consumers can enjoy anytime, anywhere, catering to the diverse and personalized needs of both the market and consumers.During the Reporting Period, WL Delicious maintained a strong growth momentum in overall business operations and financial performance. The Group recorded a total revenue of RMB6,266.3 million, representing an increase of 28.6% year-on-year ("YoY") , primarily driven by the Group's effective implementation of various business development strategies throughout the Reporting Period, particularly the proactive advancement of omni-channel development and brand building. Both online and offline revenues demonstrated steady growth. Due to an increase in capacity utilization rate in the Reporting Period, the Group's gross profit increased by 29.9% YoY to RMB3,016.1 million, and the gross profit margin increased 0.4 percentage points from 47.7% from the same period last year to 48.1%. The Group's net profit significantly increased by 21.3% YoY to RMB1,068.1 million in the Reporting Period due to the increase of the Group's revenue.Based on the Group's overall performance during the Reporting Period, the Board proposed to declare a final dividend of RMB0.11 per ordinary share (inclusive of tax). The proposed final dividend and interim dividend representing approximately 59% of the net profit of the Group for the Reporting Period. Besides, the Board proposed to declare a special dividend of RMB0.18 per share (inclusive of tax), representing approximately 40% of the net profit of the Group for the Reporting Period. Combining the interim dividend, final dividend, and special dividend, the Group proposed a high full-year dividend payout ratio of approximately 99%.In terms of products, the Group adhered to the multi-category product strategy, gained deep consumer insights, identified market demands, and continuously enhanced product quality and innovation capabilities. Focusing on continuous upgrades and innovations in flavor, product technology, and packaging across the multi-category product series, including "Mala Mala", "Konjac Shuang", "XIAO MO NV" and "Fengchi Kelp", the Group further enriched its product portfolio to meet consumers' diverse and personalized needs, strengthening its leading position in the spicy snack food market.In terms of distribution channels, the Group capitalized on the trend of channel diversification and continued to advance the implementation of its omni-channel strategy, strengthening connections with consumers. The Group also focused on enhancing the professional capabilities of its sales team, empowering distributors, and improving the execution efficiency of points of sale. By optimizing store management and execution strategies, the Group effectively boosted sales performance in offline channels. At the same time, the Group actively expanded its presence on major e-commerce platforms (such as Tmall, JD.com, and Pinduoduo) and emerging content e-commerce platforms (such as Douyin, Kuaishou, and Xiaohongshu). The Group also enhanced brand interaction and amplified market influence through short videos, live streaming and other formats favored by young consumers.In terms of brand management, the Group continued to deepen its brand development efforts by strengthening consumer engagement through an integrated online and offline marketing strategy, driving brand rejuvenation and expanding market penetration. During the Reporting Period, the Group focused on its large single product "Konjac Shuang", and leveraged the "XIAO MO NV" IP as a key driver for brand communication. The Group launched diverse promotional campaigns, including a crossover collaboration with the mobile game "Eggy Party" for the "Kiss Burn" product and a themed pop-up event for "Durian-flavored Latiao". These initiatives further integrated the brand into next-generation consumption scenarios, enhancing brand buzz and overall vitality.Mr. Liu Weiping, Chairman of WL Delicious, stated: "2024 marked a year of progress, strategic execution, and growth for WL Delicious. Amid the rapidly evolving consumer market, the Group remained committed to placing consumer experience at the core of its strategy while continuously expanding its market presence.In the coming year, the Group will continue to closely monitor industry and consumer trends, boost product upgrades and innovation, further strengthen its youth-oriented branding strategy and its omni-channel expansion strategy. Additionally, the Group will enhance its supply chain, digital capabilities, and organizational development, continuously improving operational efficiency to create greater value for shareholders and customers."About Weilong Delicious Global Holdings LtdWEILONG Delicious Global Holdings Limited ("WL Delicious") is an all-in-one spicy snack products enterprise, leading in the research and development, production, and sales of spicy snack foods in China. Based on traditional formulas, WL Delicious started the Chinese seasoned flour products (also commonly known as Latiao) industry, created our first Latiao () snack in 2001, leading the standards construction of Latiao industry. With our outstanding product development capabilities, the Group has successfully diversified into vegetable products, bean-based products and others, including Konjac Shuang , Fengchi Kelp , 78 Braised Egg and others. The Group has further launched new products like spicy Latiao, konjac vegetarian tripe XIAO MO NVmers. WL Delicious is a popular snack food brand among young consumers in China. It has an omni-channel sales and distribution network that effectively reaches young consumers. In 2024, we have won the FBIF WOW Food Award "Best Snack Award" and "Hurun Top 100 National Brands" award . For more information, please visit https://www.weilongshipin.com/.Source: Weilong Delicious Global Holdings LtdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.