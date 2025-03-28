BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 27 March 2025 were:
608.48p Capital only
611.50p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 26th March 2025, the Company has 78,646,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,563,000 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
