Commerzbank shares have experienced significant losses in recent trading sessions, alarming investors with a 4 percent drop on Thursday followed by an additional 3.5 percent decline Friday morning. The stock fell below the psychologically important €23 threshold, previously considered a strong support level, making it the clear underperformer in Germany's DAX index. This downward trajectory comes despite the bank's relative stability in recent months and contrasts with its active capital return program. The current volatility appears driven by multiple factors, including general market weakness and bank-specific challenges in an increasingly complex economic environment.

Acquisition Rumors and Capital Returns

The stock's performance has been heavily influenced by speculation regarding a potential takeover by Italian banking giant Unicredit. These rumors initially provided some upward momentum, but growing investor concerns that such an acquisition might not materialize seem to be fueling the current decline. Meanwhile, Commerzbank recently completed its share buyback program, repurchasing over 18.3 million shares worth approximately €400 million at an average price of €21.81 per share. Combined with previous buybacks and a planned dividend increase to €0.65 per share (nearly double the previous year's payout), the bank aims to return about 71 percent of its net profit to shareholders, highlighting its commitment to capital returns despite recent stock performance challenges.

