Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Company Secretary Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

Daniel Thwaites PLC announces that Susan Woodward, Company Secretary since 2004, will retire from her role on 1 April 2025. Jayne Kirkham will be appointed Company Secretary from the same date. Jayne is a Chartered Accountant and has worked for the Company since 2006.