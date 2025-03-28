Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, proudly announces that Instyle Contract Textiles Pty Ltd (ABN: 72 003 212 057) ("Instyle") has renewed its long-standing partnership with Claratti Pty Ltd ("Claratti"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Turnium. The renewed two-year agreement is valued at AUD $280,000, highlighting the trusted relationship between the two companies and reinforcing Claratti's position as a leader in cybersecurity solutions.

This agreement builds upon a relationship that began in 2007 when Instyle first purchased a DVD drive from Commulynx Pty Ltd (acquired and wholly owned by Claratti on 1 July 2020). Since that initial purchase, the partnership has evolved, with the value growing from ad hoc "we will call you when needed" support to a comprehensive 24x7x365 service agreement. Claratti now delivers complete technology solutions, including communications, IT support, hardware, Internet, and Voice, and with this renewal, enhanced Cybersecurity across all Instyle's locations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The decision to strengthen the partnership comes amid growing cybersecurity concerns within the commercial interior textiles industry, where intellectual property theft has increased by 37% in the past year, according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

"Our relationship with Claratti has evolved since our first purchase of a DVD drive in 2007," said Michael Fitzsimons, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Instyle Contract Textiles Pty Ltd. "What began as occasional, as-needed support has transformed into a critical 24x7x365 service partnership now renewed at AUD $280,000. Today, they manage all aspects of our technology infrastructure - from communications and IT support to hardware, Internet, and Voice services. Now, we've once again turned to their expertise to address our critical cybersecurity needs. As a leader in commercial interior finishes with clients ranging from major corporations to government buildings, ensuring the security of our digital infrastructure is paramount to maintaining the trust of our partners and customers."

Under the renewed agreement, Claratti will provide a turnkey cybersecurity offering to Instyle, beginning with a comprehensive environmental hardware and software assessment completed in February 2025. The initial assessment identified ageing hardware infrastructure and the need for robust Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions designed to protect Instyle's valuable intellectual property, including proprietary textile designs and manufacturing processes. Implementation began in early March, with the full security suite expected to be operational across all locations by April 2025.

The immediate impact of the solution was evident, with Claratti's Security Operations Centre (SOC) detecting, isolating, and remediating several security breaches within seconds of enabling the cybersecurity platform. These included multiple attempted ransomware infiltrations and several unauthorized access attempts targeting design files.

"The textile industry has become an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals seeking valuable intellectual property," said Luke Scerri, Chief Information Security Officer at Claratti. "Within moments of activating our security monitoring tools at Instyle, we identified and neutralized multiple threats that had bypassed their existing protections. Our SOC-2 compliant security operations centre provides 24/7 monitoring specifically calibrated for manufacturing environments where proprietary designs represent significant competitive advantages."

"We are honoured to continue our relationship with Instyle Contract Textiles, which began with a single DVD drive purchase in 2007 and has evolved into providing their complete technology ecosystem," said Doug Childress, Global Chief Executive Officer of Turnium Technology Group, "Today, we deliver all of their communications, IT support, hardware, Internet, and Voice services, with cybersecurity being the latest addition to our comprehensive offerings. The immediate results from our cybersecurity implementation demonstrate the critical nature of these services in today's digital landscape. Our end-to-end technology solutions ensure Instyle can focus on their core business while we manage their entire digital infrastructure."

The partnership includes a comprehensive security awareness training program for all Instyle staff, addressing the human element of cybersecurity which accounts for over 85% of security breaches according to industry research. Following the initial implementation, Claratti and Instyle will collaborate on a phased approach to further enhance security posture, with quarterly assessments and technology refreshes scheduled throughout the agreement term.

This enhanced security infrastructure will provide Instyle's customers-which include major hospitality chains, healthcare facilities, and government institutions-with additional confidence that their project specifications, custom designs, and proprietary information remain protected. For Instyle's clients working on government and defense contracts, the upgraded security protocols ensure compliance with increasingly stringent data protection requirements.

As textile manufacturing continues to digitize with smart fabrics and IoT-connected products, this partnership positions Instyle to securely innovate while protecting its valuable intellectual assets. By addressing its cybersecurity concerns through this strategic partnership with Claratti, Instyle ensures its operations across Australia and international markets remain secure and resilient against the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

About Instyle Contract Textiles Pty Ltd

Instyle Contract Textiles Pty Ltd is a leading Australian supplier of design-driven, commercial-quality interior finishes established in 1987, specializing in sophisticated textiles, leathers, wallcoverings, and acoustic panels for commercial environments including office, hospitality, healthcare, public buildings, transport, and high-end residential interiors. The company is classified as an SME with approximately 11-50 employees and maintains a national presence with offices in Sydney (headquarters in Mascot), Melbourne (Richmond), Brisbane (Fortitude Valley), and representation in Perth and Launceston. Instyle's products, which include their benchmark sustainable LIFE (Low Impact For the Environment) Textiles® collection, can be found in prominent Australian and international locations such as Qantas aircraft and lounges, government buildings, major corporations like Telstra and American Express, hotel chains including Hilton and Shangri-La, and various public transportation systems across Australia.

For more information, please visit www.instyle.com.au.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labeled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

