BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY.PK), Friday announced a strategic deal with ARX Robotics, integrating advanced robotics and artificial intelligence into military vehicle platforms, with special focus on the Unimog and Zetros series produced by the Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks division.The company stated that the initial phase of this partnership involves equipping Mercedes-Benz Zetros prototypes with these digital systems, with subsequent plans to extend the integration to Unimog vehicles and retrofit existing legacy fleets.As per the terms of the collaboration, the vehicles will be equipped with state-of-the-art sensor modules, cameras, and radio systems, which all will be coordinated by the ARX Core.Thursday, Daimler's stock closed at $20.47, up 0.15 percent on the OTC Markets.