EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.03.2025 / 13:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 March 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.26 % 4.96 % 5.22 % 44704084 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 116314 0 0.26 % 0.00 % Total 116314 0.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2030 Until 24.01.2028 - 24.01.2030 85336 0.19 % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 2415 0.01 % Certificates 26.06.2026 Until 28.04.2025 - 26.06.2026 327723 0.73 % Listed Call Option 18.12.2026 Until 17.04.2025 - 18.12.2026 109200 0.24 % Listed Put Option 19.06.2026 Until 17.04.2025 -19.06.2026 96300 0.22 % Total 620974 1.39 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts for difference 26.02.2027 Until 25.11.2025- 26.02.2027 Cash 121656 0.27 % Certificates 20.03.2026 Until 23.04.2025- 20.03.2026 Cash 1399 0 % Listed Put Option 27.06.2025 27.06.2025 Cash 11388 0.03 % Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2026 Until 17.04.2025 -20.03.2026 Cash 14211 0.03 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 17.04.2025 - 03.01.2033 Cash 455201 1.02 % Listed Call Warrant on basket 03.01.2033 03.01.2033 Cash 158084 0.35 % Listed Put Warrant 19.12.2025 Until 20.06.2025 - 19.12.2025 Cash 4334 0.01 % Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025 - 03.01.2033 Cash 47865 0.11 % OTC Call Option 03.01.2033 Until17.04.2025 - 03.01.2033 Cash 450908 1.01 % OTC Call Option 20.03.2026 Until 17.04.2025 - 20.03.2026 Cash 26103 0.06 % OTC Call Option on basket 03.01.2033 03.01.2033 Cash 256255 0.57 % OTC Put Option 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025 - 03.01.2033 Cash 49652 0.11 % OTC Put Option 19.12.2025 Until 20.06.2025 -19.12.2025 Cash 1421 0 % Total 1598477 3.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

27 March 2025





