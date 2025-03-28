WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Friday reported positive topline results from its Phase 2 study of PL8177 in patients with active ulcerative colitis (UC), a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).The study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of PL8177 when taken orally by adults with active UC. Patients were randomized to be treated with either PL8177 or placebo. Clinical remission was achieved in 33 percent of patients treated with PL8177 compared to 0 percent who were on placebo. Statistically significant clinical response was shown in 78 percent of PL8177-treated patients versus 33 percent on placebo after eight weeks of treatment.Further, treatment with oral PL8177 was well tolerated and no treatment-related side effects were reported.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX