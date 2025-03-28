Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, today announced that its Social Runway platform, a comprehensive social media management solution, now offers seamless integration with Threads, enabling agencies and brands to efficiently schedule and publish content on the rapidly growing social network.

This update allows Social Runway users to leverage the immense growth and engagement potential of Threads, which boasts 320 million monthly active users and recently saw 1 million daily signups.[1] With a median engagement rate of 6.25%, significantly higher than X's 3.6%, Threads presents a powerful opportunity for brands to connect with their audience.[2]

"We are thrilled to bring a Threads integration to Social Runway," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "This update reflects our commitment to providing our users with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving social media landscape. By facilitating Threads content management, we are empowering brands to capitalize on this high-growth platform and achieve their marketing goals."

Threads' rapid growth and exceptional engagement rates make it an essential platform for brands seeking to expand their reach and deepen audience connections. Social Runway's integration allows users to efficiently manage their Threads presence, maximizing visibility and interaction within this dynamic social environment.

Effective March 27, 2025, the Company granted 3,000,000 common share purchase options (the "Options", and each an "Option") pursuant to the Company's omnibus share compensation plan (the "Plan") to a consultant retained to provide business development, product marketing and fundraising services. The Options vest immediately and grant the holder the right to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a purchase price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 1 year from the date of issue. Accordingly, the Options expire March 27, 2026.



Following this grant, the Company has an aggregate of 11392,750 options outstanding, representing, in aggregate, approximately 8.2% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

None of the securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business objectives, product development plans, expected benefits of the Threads integration within the Social Runway platform, and anticipated user adoption and engagement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the continued growth and popularity of the Threads platform, the effectiveness of the Social Runway integration in enhancing social media campaign management, and the Company's ability to attract and retain customers through expanded platform capabilities. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in user behavior on social platforms, evolving social media trends, competitive developments, and the Company's ability to execute on its technology roadmap. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are advised to evaluate these risks and uncertainties independently and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

