Ocean Biomedical, Inc.: Ocean Biomedical Announces Grant on Patent Right for Bispecific Antibodies Targeting CHI3L1 and PD1 for Enhanced Tumor Cell Cytotoxicity in China

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing innovative treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and fibrosis, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has granted a notice of grant on patent right for its bispecific antibodies targeting CHI3L1 and PD1, designed to enhance T cell-mediated cytotoxic effects on tumor cells.

This newly issued patent will strengthen Ocean Biomedical's intellectual property portfolio and provides protection in one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets. The granted claims cover the novel design and therapeutic applications of bispecific antibodies that simultaneously inhibit CHI3L1 and PD1, key targets implicated in immune evasion by tumor cells.

Ocean Biomedical's bispecific antibody technology represents a potential paradigm shift in cancer immunotherapy. By simultaneously targeting CHI3L1-a key regulator of immune suppression-and PD1, a well-established immune checkpoint, this novel approach has the potential to reinvigorate the immune system's ability to combat tumors more effectively than existing treatments alone. By blocking both pathways, these antibodies could enhance immune-mediated tumor cell destruction, leading to more durable responses and better outcomes for patients.

"We are excited to receive this patent grant in China, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy," said Chirinjeev Kathuria, Chairman of Ocean Biomedical. "This recognition by CNIPA underscores the novelty and therapeutic potential of our bispecific antibody platform. We believe this technology has the potential to reshape the landscape of cancer immunotherapy by providing more effective treatment options for patients."

Current immunotherapies are often limited by tumor resistance and immune evasion mechanisms. Ocean Biomedical's technology seeks to address these limitations by taking a multi-pronged approach, blocking two key pathways that tumors use to suppress the immune response. This could result in more robust and sustained tumor control, significantly improving survival rates for patients who currently have limited treatment options.

The grant of this patent follows Ocean Biomedical's continued success in securing intellectual property protection across key markets, including the United States and Europe. The company remains committed to leveraging its robust patent estate to drive the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies.

Ocean Biomedical plans to continue collaborating with leading researchers, biopharma partners, and regulatory agencies to strive to accelerate the translation of its discoveries into transformative therapies.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies for cancer, infectious diseases, and fibrosis. By bridging world-class scientific discoveries with commercial development, the company aims to bring life-saving treatments to patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.oceanbiomedical.com .

