Zefiro Methane Corp. Engages TÜV SÜD to Validate and Verify its ACRcarbon Listed Projects

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") today announced that it has engaged TÜV SÜD America ("TÜV SÜD"), a technical inspection association that tests, inspects, and determines certifications of technical systems and facilities, as a third-party validation and verification body ("VVB") for the Company's projects listed on the ACRcarbon registry . This agreement follows Zefiro's inaugural project listing on the ACRcarbon registry, which served as an important step toward monetizing carbon offsets originated by the Company through its portfolio of environmental remediation projects in the United States.

After successfully completing a standard screening process, which included various conflict checks to certify that it is a neutral third-party entity to Zefiro, TÜV SÜD subsequently undertook its first visit to a Company project site to collect emissions measurements. This served as a key milestone on the pathway to the issuance of Zefiro's first carbon credits, and TÜV SÜD will conduct further due diligence on the project to ensure that all criteria are met under the ACRcarbon methodology for originating offset products. Once final approval is received, the carbon credits will be issued into Zefiro's offset portfolio account, which the Company can then use to fulfill its various pre-sale agreements, including those with Mercuria Energy America LLC and EDF Trading.

More information on TÜV SÜD can be found on its website: https://www.tuvsud.com/en .

More information on ACRcarbon's Validation and Verification standard can be found on the following webpage: https://acrcarbon.org/acr-program/validation-and-verification/ .





Pictured second from right, Zefiro CCO Tina Reine has been a prominent carbon trader since the mid-2000s with institutions such as J.P. Morgan. Ms. Reine plays a key role in navigating the validation process for originating Zefiro's carbon credits.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company's website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs commented, "Now more than ever, stakeholders throughout the voluntary carbon marketplace are determined to pinpoint investment opportunities that not only make a positive impact on public health, but are also verified by trusted, third-party agents. By providing TÜV SÜD's expert teams access to review Zefiro projects that safeguard key air, water, and land resources across the United States, our team is confident that we will receive the certifications needed to quickly expand our portfolio of high-quality, ACRcarbon-listed projects."

Zefiro Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine commented, "TÜV SÜD's reputation throughout the energy sector as capable, independent evaluators of offset products is unquestioned. As Zefiro's teams of environmental remediation specialists continue to expand their operational footprint across North America, I am excited that TÜV SÜD's commitment to reviewing their work will soon lead to the issuance of innovative, methane abatement-oriented credits that can help drive the marketplace for years to come."

Zefiro Methane Corp. also announces that it has entered into a 12-month online marketing agreement dated March 10, 2025 with Insider Buying Inc. (InsiderBuying.com), providing the Company with investor relations, advertising, and promotional services designed to elevate its presence among value investors, investment advisors, and institutional equity investors. Under the terms of this online marketing agreement, Zefiro will be paying CAD $75,000 up front and CAD $25,000 at the end of each month for the next five months starting April 2025.

Reporters/Media: For any questions or to arrange an interview with Ms. Reine, please contact Rich Myers of Profile Advisors (New York City) by email at media@zefiromethane.com or by telephone at +1 (347) 774-1125.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

