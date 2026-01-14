Zefiro subsidiary P&G has begun a complex multi-step remediation project on nine previously plugged wells located in the Lake Charles region of Louisiana.

The project is expected to last for approximately 90 days and play a key role in enabling the development of a major energy infrastructure facility which is set to have its first production take place in 2029.

Zefiro's operations have expanded to an eighth state, which is a 100% increase compared to 2023.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") has obtained all necessary approvals to begin work on a plug-and-abandonment program to support new infrastructure development in the Lake Charles region of Louisiana, as initially announced in Zefiro's December 18, 2025 press release.

These approvals include two permits from the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy as well as a Notice to Proceed from the private infrastructure developer who is engaging P&G, representing the official "Go-Ahead" to commence work.

This project consists of remediation to be done on nine wells, which are located on the build site for a new energy infrastructure facility. Although these nine wells had previously been plugged to industry standard (cut off four feet below surface), construction requirements for the new energy facility dictate that all of these wells must be (i) Excavated, (ii) Cleaned Out, (iii) Re-Plugged, and (iv) Cut Off Between 10 and 60 Feet Below Surface.

The total duration of this project is expected to be approximately 90 days, with total revenue of more than USD $5 million.





Two P&G crew members are pictured working on the site access to Well #5 on the company's first Louisiana project. The inset photo shows the "Well Box" that was installed on Well #5, used to contain the immediate surroundings of the wellhead.

P&G Chief Executive Officer Luke Plants commented, "I am very excited about the recent success at Zefiro and our pipeline of projects. This is a reflection of a strong management team that is working together to grow shareholder value. The United States is continuing to undergo key transformations in its energy infrastructure, which often requires complex remediation work to be undertaken for new construction or redevelopment of energy-related facilities. At P&G, we take pride in staying on top of unique types of work for which demand is increasing in light of broader shifts across the industry, and we are pleased to have this opportunity to make a difference in southern Louisiana where a major new energy facility is currently being built. Projects such as these allow us to truly demonstrate the full scope of our capabilities, which we believe will help to establish P&G's presence in the Gulf Coast region, where we hope to start taking on additional work in the 2026 year."

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax added, "This project represents several new beginnings for Zefiro as we kick off the 2026 calendar year. Besides expanding into yet another U.S. state and adding to our portfolio of infrastructure-improvement work, having operations in a Southern climate enables P&G to more thoroughly utilize its equipment and crews during the winter months. This enables us to enhance the Company's overall yield by carrying out ground-level operations year-round. Our team is very excited about these developments, bringing a very strong start to the year 2026 for Zefiro and P&G with a continued focus on core operations with a proven ability to drive revenue."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

