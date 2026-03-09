Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB US: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") announced today that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has dismissed the application (the "Application") brought by Talal Debs, the former Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro, X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. and X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP (collectively, the "Dissidents") seeking, among other things, to disenfranchise certain shareholders from voting their shares at the upcoming annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Zefiro shareholders ("Shareholders").

Further to the Company's news releases dated February 12 and February 24, 2026, during the BCSC proceeding, the Dissidents challenged the Board's and management's efforts to address the significant liquidity challenges faced by Zefiro, which were caused by Mr. Debs' failure to act when he was CEO. On March 6, 2026, after a two day hearing earlier in the week, the BCSC issued a decision dismissing the Application, with reasons to follow.

"We are pleased that the Dissidents' application was rejected as it challenged the Company's good-faith efforts to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing debt," said Correne Loeffler, independent Chair of the Board of Zefiro. She continued, "We can now allow shareholders to have their say on the future of the Company."

The Meeting of Zefiro Shareholders will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on March 20, 2026 at Suite 5300, 66 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1E6. Shareholders of record as at January 28, 2026 are entitled to vote at the Meeting. The deadline for submitting proxies for the Meeting is 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on March 18, 2026 (or, if the Meeting is adjourned or further postponed, 48 hours (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted) prior to the time of holding the adjourned or further postponed Meeting).

The Board of Zefiro recommends that Shareholders use only the GOLD proxy or GOLD voting information form (VIF) included with Zefiro's management information circular (the "Circular") mailed to Shareholders to vote FOR the election of each of management's nominee directors, namely: Correne Loeffler, Catherine Flax, Jonson Sun, Daryl Heald and Hudheifa Moawalla, and in accordance with the Board's voting recommendations on the other matters to be considered at the Meeting as disclosed in the Circular.

Shareholders should discard the Blue Proxy and any other proxy materials or voting forms provided by the Dissidents and use only the GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF provided by management of Zefiro. The Board urges Shareholders to vote in advance of the proxy deadline to ensure their votes are counted.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular in its entirety and vote their shares as soon as possible ahead of the proxy voting deadline. Any Gold proxy or Gold VIF previously submitted for the Meeting remains valid and no further action is required of Shareholders who have already voted their shares.

If you are a non-registered Shareholder and have received your Meeting materials from your bank, broker or other financial intermediary, please follow the instructions from your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to vote your shares.

Have Questions or Need Help Voting?

If you have any questions or require any assistance with your vote, please contact our strategic advisor, Advisense Partners, at 1.866.332.6772 (toll-free in North America), or via email at engage@advisensepartners.com.

About Zefiro Methane Corp

Zefiro is an Environmental Services Company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding the Meeting, including the timing and outcome thereof. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287725

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.