Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. is currently plugging 37 wells in Wood County, Ohio as part of the scope of work for Wood 12F, an orphan well project that is expected to generate approximately USD $4.5 million in revenue.

Between Wood 12F and two other projects, P&G will have received approximately 37% of all funds awarded to date in Ohio from IIJA Phase 1 Formula Grant funding.

This development further solidifies the market position of both P&G and Zefiro as trusted and established leaders in the U.S. environmental services space.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") was awarded the scope of work for Wood 12F, an orphan well plugging project taking place within Ohio's Construction Manager at Risk ("CMAR") program for orphan wells.

The Wood 12F project consists of 37 orphan wells located in Wood County, Ohio near Bowling Green, a well-known college town with a population of about 30,000 residents. As of this writing, P&G has plugged five of these 37 wells, which has generated approximately USD $600,000 in revenue so far.

In June of 2025, Zefiro announced that P&G had been selected as the prime contractor for a USD $19.6 million three-year CMAR contract in Ohio, which was specifically for the plugging and abandonment of high-priority marginal wells. The Wood 12F project was awarded as a separate CMAR contract for orphan wells, representing additional revenue of approximately USD $4.5 million that Zefiro is set to realize from federal funding sources for work being done in the State of Ohio.

Wood 12F will be the second-largest orphan well project ever completed by P&G, with the largest being its orphan well project under the State of New York's initial grant funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA") which generated approximately USD $8 million in revenue.

By next week, P&G will have six rigs in operation on Wood 12F, with five of the rigs cleaning out wells and plugging them back to surface. The sixth rig will be carrying out the pre-plugging task of placing conductor casing outside of the existing surface casing on each well site. This critical step helps to maintain wellbore integrity and protect groundwater.

In addition to Wood 12F, two other federally funded projects in Ohio under the Phase 1 Formula Grant as part of the IIJA had been awarded to P&G amounting to USD $1,015,550 in revenue. Between these two projects and Wood 12F, P&G will have been awarded a cumulative total of approximately USD $5.51 million in Phase 1 Formula Grant funds for Ohio. This reflects that P&G has won approximately 37% of all funding received by the State of Ohio in July of 2023 from the Phase 1 Formula Grant (USD $57.7 million1 allocated in total, with approximately USD $15 million awarded to date).

One of P&G's six rigs on Wood 12F is pictured in action near Bowling Green, Ohio. P&G has been contracted to plug 37 orphan wells as part of the Wood 12F project, with five wells completed as of the date of this press release.

Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and P&G Chief Executive Officer Luke Plants commented, "With a growing docket of projects awarded to P&G by government agencies in several U.S. states, we are thrilled that our execution tactics on the job site are helping us to gain a competitive advantage. For Wood 12F, we have established a central supply point on the project where fresh water, cement, fishing tools, safety supplies, and other items are stocked for easy access. This allows us to gain greater economies of scale and profitability, in contrast to smaller contractors who would only be able to deploy one or two rigs simultaneously."

Mr. Plants continued, "We believe that this model of winning large projects and attacking them with maximum resources for quick turnaround will be the blueprint for unlocking shareholder value for ZEFI shareholders in the face of nearly USD $4 billion of remediation projects2 that are still to come under the IIJA. I would like to take this opportunity to recognize P&G's crew members as well as the management teams of both P&G and Zefiro, whose respective contributions have made this growth possible, giving us the ability to thrive and fully capitalize on these opportunities to contribute to America's ongoing cleanup of orphaned wells."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

