Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
28.03.25
08:01 Uhr
1,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,24016:52
Dow Jones News
28.03.2025 15:21 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements

Finanznachrichten News

DJ RM plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements 
28-March-2025 / 13:49 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
28 March 2025 
 
 
RM plc 
("RM" or the "Company") 
 
Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements 
 
RM announces, in accordance with Listing Rules 6.4.1 and 6.4.3, that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 
year ended 30 November 2024 (the "Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024") have today been submitted to the 
Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), where they will shortly be available for 
viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 are also available to view on RM's website at https://www.rmplc.com/ 
reports. 
 
In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required 
under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 as uploaded 
and available on the NSM and on the Company's website as noted above. 
 
The date for the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and the notice of AGM will be published on the 
Company's website and distributed to shareholders in due course. 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Daniel Fattal 
Company Secretary 
RM plc 
dfattal@rm.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  380529 
EQS News ID:  2108462 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2108462&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2025 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.