RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director / PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 01-Apr-2025 / 11:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2 Reason for the notification a) Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Position/status Executive Officer) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RM plc b) LEI 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each a) of instrument Identification code ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 b) Grant of an award of nil-cost options over RM plc ordinary Nature of the transaction shares under the rules of the RM plc Performance Share Plan 2019. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 1. Nil 1. 786,010 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

April 01, 2025 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)