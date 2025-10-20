Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:09
1,150 Euro
+1,77 % +0,020
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,24015:19
Dow Jones News
20.10.2025 14:21 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: PDMR Shareholding

DJ RM plc: PDMR Shareholding 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: PDMR Shareholding 
20-Oct-2025 / 12:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 20 October 2025 

RM plc 

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                       Jamie Murray Wells 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 Non-executive director (Person discharging managerial 
                                responsibilities) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment         Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer 
 
a)      Name                       RM plc 
 
b)      LEI code                     2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
       instrument 
 
 
b)      Identification code               RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) 
 
c)      Nature of this transaction            Purchase of shares 

                                Price     Volume 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                GBP1.02     17,436

Aggregated information GBP1.02

e) -- Price 17,436

-- Volume

-- Total Price

GBP17,784.72

f) Date of the transaction 2025-10-17 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  405619 
EQS News ID:  2215602 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215602&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 07:46 ET (11:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
