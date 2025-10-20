DJ RM plc: PDMR Shareholding

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: PDMR Shareholding 20-Oct-2025 / 12:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 October 2025 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Jamie Murray Wells 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director (Person discharging managerial responsibilities) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.02 17,436

Aggregated information GBP1.02

e) -- Price 17,436

-- Volume

-- Total Price

GBP17,784.72

f) Date of the transaction 2025-10-17 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

