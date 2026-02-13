DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 13-Feb-2026 / 09:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing RM PLC shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United-Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a Name discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group. City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11.02.2026 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12.02.2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both in % (8.A Total number of attached to shares instruments + 8.B) voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + issuervii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 16.23% 16.23% 15,917,215 or reached Position of previous notification (if 15.13% 15.13% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of (Art 10 of possible) Directive 2004/ Directive 2004/ (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 109/EC) 109/EC) (DTR5.1) /EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJT0FF39 16.23% 15,917,215 SUBTOTAL 8. A 16.23% 15,917,215 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Number of voting rights that may be Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Conversion % of voting rights instrument datex Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Physical or Exercise/ cash Type of financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument datex Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an x interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 12.02.2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 418120 EQS News ID: 2276250 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2276250&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 04:55 ET (09:55 GMT)