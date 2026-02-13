Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 08:09
1,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,23012:12
Dow Jones News
13.02.2026 11:27 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 
13-Feb-2026 / 09:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  RM PLC 
shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                                
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                               x 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                              
 
Other (please specify)iii:                                         
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
 
Name                                Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       London, United-Kingdom 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
 
                                  Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a 
Name                                discretionary  basis by Lombard Odier Investment 
                                  Managers group. 
 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:      11.02.2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           12.02.2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial Total of both in % (8.A Total number of 
                 attached to shares   instruments    + 8.B)          voting rights of 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +              issuervii 
                          8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 16.23%                   16.23%          15,917,215 
or reached 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
                15.13%                   15.13%            
 
 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares         Direct     Indirect 
                            Direct               Indirect 
 
 
ISIN code (if     (Art 9 of    (Art 10 of 
possible)       Directive 2004/ Directive 2004/ (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)  (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109 
            109/EC)     109/EC)     (DTR5.1)              /EC) (DTR5.2.1) 
          (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
GB00BJT0FF39               16.23%                       15,917,215 

SUBTOTAL 8. A     16.23%             15,917,215 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
 
                         Number of voting rights that may be 
                 Exercise/    acquired if the instrument is 
Type of financial   Expiration Conversion                       % of voting rights 
instrument       datex   Periodxi 
 
                   exercised/converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                        

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
 
                        Physical or 
                 Exercise/   cash 
Type of financial  Expiration  Conversion          Number of voting rights  % of voting rights 
instrument      datex    Period xi 
 
                  settlementxii 

                          SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal 
entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an     x 
interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural     
person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than  or is higher than the 
       threshold            the notifiable threshold           notifiable threshold 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder              
 
The number and % of voting rights held       
 
The date until which the voting rights will be   
held 

11. Additional informationxvi 
Place of completion    London, United Kingdom 
 
Date of completion     12.02.2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 418120 
EQS News ID:  2276250 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2276250&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 04:55 ET (09:55 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
