DJ RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results 24-Feb-2026 / 15:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 February 2026 RM plc Notification of Full Year Results RM plc ("RM", the "Company") will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2025 on Thursday 5 March 2026. A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company's Sparklive event page and RM's website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from: RM plc - FY25 Results Presentation | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rm.com/investor-hub Contacts: RM plc investorrelations@rm.com Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822 Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com) Notes to Editors: About RM RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome. RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. -- TTS (Teacher Technology Solution) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutions worldwide. -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools and colleges. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: NOR TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 419082 EQS News ID: 2280942 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280942&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)