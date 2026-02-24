Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
24.02.26 | 08:07
1,130 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
Dow Jones News
24.02.2026 17:21 Uhr
RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results

DJ RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results 
24-Feb-2026 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 February 2026 

RM plc 

Notification of Full Year Results 

RM plc ("RM", the "Company") will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2025 on 
Thursday 5 March 2026. 

A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company's Sparklive event page and 
RM's website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from: 
 
RM plc - FY25 Results Presentation | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rm.com/investor-hub 

Contacts:  
 
RM plc                    investorrelations@rm.com  
 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations 

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)                    +44 203 805 4822  
 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)   
 
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)  

Notes to Editors: 

About RM 
 
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years 
on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, 
educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver 
best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome. 

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to 
provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are 

 -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and 
  governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. 
 -- TTS (Teacher Technology Solution) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary 
  schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutions worldwide. 
 -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools 
  and colleges. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 419082 
EQS News ID:  2280942 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280942&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
