Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
27.01.26 | 08:11
1,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2301,32011:41
27.01.2026 10:39 Uhr
27.01.2026 10:39 Uhr
203 Leser
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 
27-Jan-2026 / 09:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
Issuer Name 
 
RM PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Schroders Plc 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
London Wall, Barbican 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
England 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
23-Jan-2026 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
26-Jan-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

                                                           %                                                 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
         (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Resulting situation 
on the date on which 10.887180        0.000000          10.887180        10678750 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if   11.952308        0.000000          11.952308          
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 

                                                     10678750                             10.887180 
GB00BJT0FF39 

                                Sub 10678750                            10.887180% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that                                  
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                          converted 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through                                   
                                                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking                                   equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    % of voting rights if it equals notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                or is higher than the 
                                    notifiable threshold 

Schroders PLC 

Schroders PLC            Schroder Administration Limited 

Schroders PLC            Schroder International Holdings                                       
                  Limited
                                                                        
Schroders PLC            Schroder Investment Management   10.887180                             10.887180% 
                  Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

26-Jan-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 416314 
EQS News ID:  2266570 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266570&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2026 04:07 ET (09:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
