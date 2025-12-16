DJ RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration 16-Dec-2025 / 07:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 December 2025 RM plc Director declaration In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Richard Smothers, independent Non Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Greggs plc with effect from 1 February 2026. Upon appointment, Richard will be a member of Greggs plc's Audit, Nominations and Remuneration Committees and from 6 March 2026, Chair of the Audit Committee. Daniel Fattal Company Secretary and investor relations RM plc Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: RDN TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 411528 EQS News ID: 2245936 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245936&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 02:05 ET (07:05 GMT)