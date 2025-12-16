Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
16.12.25 | 08:02
1,210 Euro
-0,82 % -0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,30009:31
Dow Jones News
16.12.2025 08:39 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration

DJ RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration 
16-Dec-2025 / 07:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 December 2025 

RM plc 

Director declaration 

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Richard Smothers, independent Non 
Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Greggs plc with effect from 1 
February 2026. Upon appointment, Richard will be a member of Greggs plc's Audit, Nominations and Remuneration 
Committees and from 6 March 2026, Chair of the Audit Committee. 

Daniel Fattal 
 
Company Secretary and investor relations 
 
RM plc 

Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com  

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 411528 
EQS News ID:  2245936 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2245936&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 02:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.