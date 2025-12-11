Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 08:05
1,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,32009:56
Dow Jones News
11.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Full year trading update

DJ RM plc: Full year trading update 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Full year trading update 
11-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
11 December 2025 
 
RM plc 
 
Full year trading update 
 
RM plc ("RM", the "Company"), a leading global educational technology ("EdTech"), digital learning and assessment 
solution provider, provides a trading update for the year ended 30 November 2025 ("FY25"). 
 
Trading update 
 
Subject to completion of the FY25 audit, the Company expects FY25 adjusted operating profit ("AOP") to be c.GBP11.5m[1], 
with adjusted EBITDA of c.GBP16.6m. This represents a significant increase of c.34% versus FY24 AOP, with adjusted EBITDA 
c.21% higher, demonstrating further progress on margin improvement and cost savings. 
 
Significantly, the Company's core Assessment division is showing full year revenue growth of 20% with platform revenue 
up by 17%, in a year which saw a record number of exams marked in 115 countries, using RM's platform. This strong 
growth is underpinned by a significant number of strategic customer renewals with 98% of Assessment's revenue up for 
renewal during FY25 having been successfully renewed. Revenue from continuing operations, overall, is expected to be 
marginally lower than FY24 by 2 to 3%. This is attributable to the challenging UK schools' market in H1 impacting 
Technology and TTS divisions. 
 
Net debt 
 
Net debt is expected to be GBP50-GBP51m at the end of FY25, with the Company having operated within its EBITDA & hard 
liquidity banking covenants during the period, while allowing for working capital and capex to fund future growth. 
 
Strategic update 
 
Following its successful equity placing announced on 10 October 2025, the Company is actively progressing its strategy 
to simplify the Group's business and dispose of non-core assets, and has continued to progress separation activities 
that help to facilitate these disposals and unlock future cost savings. Development of the Company's accreditation 
platform, RM Ava, which will pave the way for additional growth in Assessment, is progressing well and remains on 
track. 
 
A further update on strategy and outlook will be provided when the audited full year results are announced in the new 
year. 
 
Mark Cook, CEO of RM, commented: 
 
"Following a period of transformation, this year has seen us build real momentum in executing our strategy as we 
continue to grow our core Assessment platform revenue and accelerate the development of RM Ava. We are also pleased to 
report a meaningful increase in our profitability year on year, as a result of a focus on the higher margin Assessment 
business.  
 
We are making good progress on the strategic actions we committed to as part of the October equity raise and I look 
forward to providing a further update when the full year results are announced." 

Contacts: 
 
RM plc                           investorrelations@rm.com 
 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer  
 
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations 
 
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)                        +44 203 805 4822 
 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 
 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) 
 
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com) 

Notes to Editors: 
 
About RM 
 
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years 
on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, 
educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver 
best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome. 
 
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to 
provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include: 
 
 -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and 
  governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. 
 -- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary 
  schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutions worldwide. 
 -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools 
  and colleges. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Prior to this update, the Company believes that market expectations for FY25 adjusted operating profit from 
continuing operations was GBP11.5m. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 410988 
EQS News ID:  2243560 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
