Anaergia's solutions convert municipal organic waste into compressed natural gas

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG) (OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., and its joint venture partner, Edil Alta S.r.l a leading Italian construction company, have received a formal notice from the City of Fermo, Italy, to proceed with the construction of a waste treatment plant, including an new anaerobic digestion facility, for the city.

This new facility will take in and treat more than 35,000 thousand tons per year of source-separated organics ("SSO") and it is expected to produce about 31.400 MWh of biomethane, which will be turned into compressed natural gas ("CNG") and used for vehicle fueling.

The plant is expected to be fully constructed and to be producing CNG in mid-2026. The total investment in this new facility is expected to be about C$45.5 million, of which Anaergia is expecting to recognize revenues in excess of C$9 million.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Anaergia on the biggest construction project ever awarded by the City of Fermo," said Angelantonio Disabato, CEO of Edil Alta. "With Anaergia's proven technologies and our extensive experience in constructing industrial facilities we are excited to be working together to build this important infrastructure for Fermo."

"Anaergia has been building its capabilities to be able to offer the widest range of proven technological solutions," stated Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "Utilizing these solutions to divert organic waste from landfills for use as a new source of fuel is beneficial for Fermo, and for the entire planet."

About Fermo, Italy

Fermo, an historic city rich in historical sites and cultural assets is located in central Italy, between the peaks of the Apennines mountains and the waters of the Adriatic Sea. With a population of about 35,000, it is the administrative center and the capital of the Province of Fermo.

For further information please see: https://www.visitfermo.it/en/the-city-of-fermo

About Edil Alta

Edil Alta boasts many years of experience in the field of design, construction, renovation, maintenance and management of civil and industrial buildings. Owing to the experience gained operating throughout Italy, dealing with a wide range of situations, Edil Alta is well positioned to deliver industrial infrastructure projects.

For further information please see: https://www.edilalta.it/

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, and the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the timing of construction of the new facility, the expected volume of SSO, the expected production of biomethane, the total investment and expected revenues of the project, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

