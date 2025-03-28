BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in North Macedonia grew in February led by the increased demand for food while sales of non-food products decreased, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.Sales excluding those of automobiles grew 1.2 percent month-on-month in February. Sale of food, beverages and tobacco rose 2.6 percent and those of automotive fuel increased 1.1 percent.Retail sales of non-food products except auto fuel decreased 0.8 percent.Total retail sales excluding auto fuel increased 0.9 percent.In February, retail sales grew 4.6 percent from the same month last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX