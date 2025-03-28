Subaru of America: Subaru and Gifts for Good Launch National Customer Appreciation Program To Support Nonprofit Causes

New partnership channels customer incentives toward meaningful social and environmental organizations

Subaru of America, Inc. and Gifts for Good® today announced their partnership in a first-of-its-kind national program that transforms customer appreciation into real-world impact. Subaru customers who purchase a new vehicle and return to their participating retailer for a Subaru Love-Encore delivery will receive a gift of their choice; each directly benefiting a nonprofit organization or social enterprise that supports people in need, animals, or the environment. Aligning with the automaker's longstanding Love Promise® commitment, this collaboration will drive hundreds of thousands of dollars into high-impact social enterprises and nonprofits nationwide.

This program is integrated into the Love-Encore vehicle delivery experience, where new customers are invited back to the retailer 14-60 days after their purchase to meet with a dedicated expert who will answer any questions they have about their new Subaru. As of the program launch, Subaru has become Gifts for Good's largest corporate partner, fueling its ability to support dozens of mission-driven enterprises each year.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The commitment that Subaru has for supporting communities across the nation is unparalleled, and partnering with Gifts for Good is a natural extension of our brand and customer experience. We're embedding social impact into every step of the customer journey-whether through waste reduction, animal welfare initiatives, or supporting children in need. It's all part of our mission to do what's right for people and the planet, ensuring that Subaru is More Than a Car Company®, and that our retailers are More Than a Car Dealer."

As a Certified B Corporation, Gifts for Good curates customer appreciation gifts to create impact at every step of the customer experience. All gifts are ethically sourced from vetted social enterprises based in the United States, and each has a tangible impact, allowing the program's social and environmental value to be measured. Eco-friendly gift packaging allows Subaru customers to participate in a circular gifting model by returning their reusable gift packaging, which will be refurbished for future Love-Encore gifts-aligning with the Subaru Loves the Earth® initiative. Physical gifts are shipped from Gifts for Good's fulfillment center at Goodwill Southern California, contributing to job creation and workforce training for those transitioning out of homelessness, formerly incarcerated individuals, and others facing barriers to work.

Laura Hertz, CEO of Gifts for Good: "Subaru's partnership with Gifts for Good is setting a new benchmark for corporate giving and transforming customer appreciation gifts into an opportunity for impact. Enabling customers to choose a physical gift with a direct tie to a worthy cause or to give their gift value to a charity is a unique opportunity. In the first month of the program, we have already seen over 50% of Subaru customers choosing to give their gift value to charity, driving home that this aligns deeply with the values of the Subaru family."

To explore the Subaru Love-Encore gifting program and Subaru's commitment to sustainable, ethical sourcing, visit giftsforgood.com/pages/subaru.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Gifts for Good

Gifts for Good is a leading impact-driven gifting technology company that helps businesses create meaningful corporate gifts that give back. Specializing in products made by nonprofit and social enterprise partners, Gifts for Good makes it easy for companies to integrate giving into employee gifts, client appreciation, and branded merchandise. Since 2017, Gifts for Good has partnered with brands such as Google, Microsoft, Zoom and KPMG, benefiting over 3 million people worldwide and contributing over $2.5 million to charity. The company envisions a world where every gift purchased gives back. Learn more at giftsforgood.com.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

Judd Watts

Director, Communications & Public Relations

Gifts for Good

(877) 554-1550

marketing@giftsforgood.com

###

Subaru of America, Inc. and Gifts for Good® have partnered in a first-of-its-kind national program that transforms customer appreciation into real-world impact. Subaru customers who purchase a new vehicle and return to their participating retailer for a Subaru Love-Encore delivery will receive a gift of their choice; each directly benefiting a nonprofit organization or social enterprise that supports people in need, animals, or the environment.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire