BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including E-bikes with chain guards, children's steel utility bunk beds, roller window shades, dietary supplement bottles, dressers, and scented candles, among others.Morgan Hill, California-based Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. has called back about 32,400 units of Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with chain duards due to risk of fall; Interior Resources USA LLC's recall involves about 1,772 units of children's steel utility bunk beds due to risk of serious injury or death from entrapment hazards; and about 16,300 units of LINKCOO Blackout Roller Window Shades have been recalled due to strangulation and entanglement hazards and risk of serious injury or death.The recalls also include about 17,660 Iron Dietary Supplement Bottles from Canada's Nutritional Fundamentals for Health, dba NFH citing risk of poisoning.Further, about 220 units of George Oliver Dressers are being recalled due to risk of serious injury or death from tip-over and entrapment hazards; and about 640 units of APOTHEKE's Pumpkin Ginger 3-wick scented candles sold at Crate & Barrel stores were called back due to fire, burn and laceration hazards.In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.Specialized Bicycle Components' recall involves Specialized Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with chain/belt guards. In addition to the 32,400 units sold in the U.S., about 3,200 units were sold in Canada and about 190 were sold in Mexico.The recalled e-bikes have an internal gear hub (IGH) and no rear derailleur (gear shift), and come with various model numbers. The bikes are offered in a variety of colors, including black, limestone, red, sand, sea foam, navy, purple, white, gray, raspberry, umber, dark gray and yellow.The bikes are manufactured in Vietnam and Taiwan and sold at authorized Specialized Bicycle retailers nationwide and online from March 2021 through November 2024 for between $3,250 and $5,750.According to the agency, the bike's protective chain/belt guard does not cover the belt drive and loose clothing can get entrapped in the belt drive, posing a fall hazard.However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled bikes so far.Consumers are asked to contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free installation of an updated protective chain/belt guard.New York-based Interior Resources' recall involves children's steel twin size bunk beds sold in a heavy-duty powder coat finish in black or brown and have a ladder and a guardrail.The beds were manufactured by Stoystown, Pennsylvania-based Delweld Industries Corp. in the U.S., and sold by Interior Resources to institutions in New York from January 2017 through May 2024 for about $1,800.The recalled children's bunk beds violate the federal regulations because the spacing between the guardrail and end support and the spacing around the mattress supports are greater than allowed. This could cause entrapment and strangulation hazards to children. But, no incidents or injuries were reported to date.Consumers are asked to disassemble the bunk beds immediately until repaired, and contact Interior Resources to receive a free repair kit, and to schedule the free installation of the repair kit by a professional.China's Wenzhou Lingtuo Shangmao Youxiangongsi, dba LINKCOO recalled LINKCOO corded window shades. The roller shades were sold in white, gray and black, and in various sizes.The shades were made in China and sold exclusively online on Amazon.com from December 2022 through September 2024 for between $20 and $88.The CPSC noted that the recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings, and also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings. No injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled window coverings, cut their cord and contact LINKCOO to receive a free repair, consisting of a replacement operating cord device.Nutritional Fundamentals for Health's recall involves NFH Iron SAP, NFH Heme Iron SAP and NFH Prenatal SAP bottles. The affected bottles are white with the brand name 'NFH' and the firm's logo of a leaf in blue.Manufactured in Canada, the product was sold at multiple naturopathic/homeopathic clinics nationwide, A Woman's Time and Doctor Supplement stores, and online at WholescriptsInc.com and Natural Partners from March 2022 through December 2024 for between $20 and $95.The recalled dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, but the packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. But, the company has not received any reports of incidents so far.Consumers are urged to contact NFH for a free replacement child-resistant bottle.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX