How Do Heart to Heart International and FedEx Spell Relief?

There was a television commercial decades ago that asked viewers how they spelled the word relief. The answer was given by spelling out the name of a health product, emphasizing each letter.

In reference to helping in the aftermath of a disaster, or meeting ongoing health needs, one way to spell relief is "M-M-U" which stands for Mobile Medical Unit.

In 2023, FedEx donated a new MMU to Heart to Heart International. It is the largest vehicle in their fleet. The 45-foot unit brings medical supplies, medicine, equipment, and staff to disaster sites across the continental United States.

The donation of the MMU was made as part of the FedEx Cares Delivering for Good program. It's a philanthropic initiative where FedEx provides in-kind shipping services and financial donations to support global disaster relief organizations.

The MMU increases Heart to Heart International's capacity to respond to major disasters. It also equips them to meet ongoing health needs in communities. These include community health programs that bridge healthcare gaps and empower women to take control of their well-being, for example, by providing breast and cervical cancer screening.

The photo with this story shows the MMU, and a Mobile Medical Van, ready to serve people in St. Joseph and Buchanan County, Missouri in March 2025.

For thirty years, FedEx and Heart to Heart International have teamed up to provide relief to people in disaster stricken areas around the world. With 700 airplanes, and 200,000 vehicles on the world's roads, FedEx can transport relief materials where they are urgently needed.

When natural disasters hit, and when community health programs are needed, how do you spell relief? "M-M-U."

Heart to Heart International uses their mobile medical vehicles to respond to disasters and to carry out community health programs.

