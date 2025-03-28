BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Friday officially opened a new 49,800-square-foot warehouse in New Jersey. This expansion strengthens the company's logistics and warehousing operations on the U.S. East Coast, enhancing its market presence.Operated by its U.S. subsidiary, Farmmi USA Inc., the new hub is expected to improve warehousing capacity, streamline logistics, lower shipping costs for Eastern U.S. customers, and shorten delivery times.Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang highlighted the company's commitment to optimizing its distribution network to better serve its growing customer base.FAMI is currently trading at $1.8392 or 2.1702% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX