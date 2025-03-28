Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
28.03.25
12:04 Uhr
15,960 Euro
+0,120
+0,76 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2025 17:46 Uhr
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave publishes 2024 Integrated Annual Report, Remuneration report and AGM convocation and agenda

Today, Wereldhave N.V. publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2024, Remuneration report and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held at H'ART Museum, Amstel 51, 1018 DR Amsterdam, on Friday 9 May 2025 at 11:00 CEST.

The Integrated Annual Report 2024

The full AGM agenda including annexes is published on www.wereldhave.comunder 'Investors / Meetings / General Meeting of Shareholders'.

Notification of presence can be made via www.abnamro.com/evoting.
Through their bank, shareholders will receive an acknowledgement of receipt which also serves as an entrance registration form for the meeting.

Meeting rights can only be exercised by proxy or in person during the meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote by proxy, must instruct their bank or broker to inform ABN AMRO to register their shares for the meeting before 2 May 2025 (before 17:30 CEST).

Shareholders and usufructuaries with voting rights can give their notification and voting instructions electronically from 12 April 2025 up to 2 May 2025.

Intermediaries can submit their instructions up to 6 May 2025.

Questions can be put in advance until 2 May 2025 through investor.relations@wereldhave.com. To the extent possible, questions will be combined and answered during the meeting.


* European Single Electronic Format


Attachment

  • PR 28-3-2025 - Wereldhave publishes 2024 IAR, Remuneration report and convocation AGM 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df2a89b1-8b8f-4ebf-a9a5-58893867d4d1)

