Tesla's stock has demonstrated relative resilience compared to traditional automakers amid recent automotive market turbulence. While General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis suffered significant losses following Donald Trump's announcement of new 25% import tariffs, Tesla maintained its position as it manufactures all U.S.-market vehicles domestically. However, this apparent strength masks fundamental challenges facing the electric vehicle pioneer. Deutsche Bank has significantly lowered its Tesla forecasts, reducing its price target from $420 to $345 in what analysts describe as a "major reset" of sales volume expectations. Meanwhile, HSBC painted an even bleaker picture, slashing its target price from $165 to just $130, suggesting a potential 52% decline from recent closing prices.

Weakening Demand and Aging Product Line

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Tesla ?

The market outlook for Tesla continues to deteriorate, with Deutsche Bank now predicting first-quarter 2025 deliveries of only 340,000-350,000 vehicles-11% lower year-over-year and 30% below the previous quarter. European registrations have collapsed by over 40% in early 2025, while delays in launching the more affordable Model Q further dampen expectations. Analysts cite multiple factors undermining Tesla's prospects, including outdated vehicle models, significant weakness in the crucial Chinese market, and stalled progress in autonomous driving technology. Deutsche Bank forecasts a 5% annual delivery decline to approximately 1.7 million vehicles, though it maintains its buy recommendation, noting Tesla's historically non-linear performance trajectory.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...