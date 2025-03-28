D. Boral Capital Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent to Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. in Connection with its up to $6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

On Mar. 26, 2025, Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., announced it has closed a securities purchase agreement with an investor to purchase 1,092,896 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Series A warrants to purchase 1,092,896 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase 1,092,896 shares of common stock, pursuant to a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million (the "Offering"). The Series A warrants will be exercisable beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants (the "Stockholder Approval Date") and will expire five years from the Stockholder Approval Date. The Series B warrants will be exercisable beginning on the Stockholder Approval Date and will expire 18 months from the Stockholder Approval Date. The purchase price for one share of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying two warrants is $1.83. Approximately $2.0 million will be funded in full upon the closing of the Offering, and up to an additional $4.0 million may be funded upon full cash exercise of the warrants. No assurance can be given that any of the warrants will be exercised.

Inspire intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital, general corporate purposes, strategic investments, and any additional potential future acquisitions.

D. Boral Capital acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The Crone Law Group, PC acted as legal counsel to Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital for the Offering.

The common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282355) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 11, 2024. The Offering of the shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants in the registered direct offering was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting D. Boral Capital at 590 Madison Ave 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (212) 970-5150 or e-mail at info@dboralcapital.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated over $23 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing approximately 300 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company's statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company's shares in the offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

